Mel B was appearing on the BBC show alongside Emily Atack and Ruby Wax, to promote their new show Trailblazers when she attempted to walk off the set

Mel B caused confusion on The One Show as she tried to walk off-set prior to the hosts announcing the next segment. She was appearing on the show alongside Emily Atack and Ruby Wax to promote their new show Trailblazers, which sees the trio retrace the steps of a Victorian explorer.

The entire interview was chaotic. The three poke fun at each other continuously, topped off with Mel trying to leave before the end. The trio’s behaviour proved to be quite unpredictable as they quarrelled and even spoke over the presenters.

Ruby was explaining the show about the Victorian explorer, Isabella Bird, and said: "We were after the American Dream and then it went rotten." Mel then interrupted: "Just like this interview!"

The joke appeared to have a positive effect as the set then erupted into laughter. Mel quickly added "Don’t forget to tune in guys on Monday!".

Ronan Keating was hosting the show, and mentioned where viewers could watch their upcoming show if they wished. He then thanked the girls for the interview, which Mel clearly took as a sign to leave.