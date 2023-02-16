A fan of one of the biggest ‘cleanfluencers’ on the internet, Mrs Hinch, explains how to get rid of mould on window blinds for good using a cheap product

Fans of cleaning whizz Mrs Hinch have revealed a product that can banish mould and condensation from window blinds in mere seconds - and it only costs £1.25. Mould is most prevalent in windows in colder months, with damp weather to blame.

Mrs Finch fans regularly help each other when they discover easier and more cost-effective ways to clean things. The cleaning enthusiasts have this time uncovered a cheap and quick way to stop your window coverings getting mouldy and another to stop condensation in the first place.

Pages on Facebook both named ‘Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips’ have accumulated almost one million members between them, with a public one boasting 253,000 members and another, private version having 627,000 members.

Mrs Hinch, real name Sophia Hinchcliffe, is a British influencer whose Instagram account features tips for home cleaning. She has released a cleaning book and memoir that were both included on the Sunday Times Bestseller List.

In one fan group, one woman revealed how she banished mould from her vertical blinds. She wrote: "My vertical blinds were covered in mould. I used this mould and mildew spray from home bargains (for) £1.25.”

