With a month to go before the Oasis tour, not everyone is feeling the buzz as nearly half (40%) of Brightonians think it would be hilarious if the brothers actually split up again before the tour.

1 in 10 Brightonians want Liam Gallagher for Prime Minister

A third (31%) of are self-proclaimed Oasis fans

Nearly 1 in 5 already sick of Oasis mania from friends and family

While a third (31%) of Brighton locals claim to be Oasis mad, nearly one in five (15%) are sick of hearing friends and family talk about the band.

The city which is the most ‘mad fer it’ is unsurprisingly their hometown of Manchester, with 44% of residents claiming to be fans, alongside London (also 44%).

Brighton is feeling supersonic about Oasis tour

Now, thanks to Flaming Grill, pubgoers in selected venues in Manchester and London can order a beer and a barnet, just like their heroes, as barbers will be ready to give Gallagher-inspired haircuts at the bar.

Meanwhile in Brighton, nearly a third (30%) of residents say they’d rather be bald than have an Oasis style haircut.

But Brighton does have a small diehard fanbase as 1 in 10 (10%) say Liam Gallagher would make a great prime minister and 13% believe Wonderwall should be the national anthem, according to a recent poll from Flaming Grill.

The pub chain will also be putting on events in cities where Oasis fatigue is at its peak (Newcastle and Plymouth), and will roll out “mehforit” zones, barring Wonderwall singers and exiling Liam look-alikes to the carpark.

The research found that over 1 in 10 (12%) of Brighton residents would actually rather the Cheeky Girls reunite than Oasis.

What the Brits find most annoying about Oasis fans Attitude (e.g. lager lout behaviour, arrogance, etc.) 23% Pretending to be working class 16% Dress sense (e.g. parkas, hairstyles, bucket hats, etc.) 14% They are generally embarrassing and outdated 13% Constantly talking about the tour (e.g. posting on social media, etc.) 12% Playing/singing Wonderwall at parties 10% Other (please specify) 1% Don’t know 4% Nothing - I don’t find them irritating 17% I don’t have any views on Oasis fans 36% Cities with the most Oasis fans 1 London 44% 2 Manchester 44% 3 Sheffield 42% 4 Bristol 40% 5 Norwich 39% 6 Leeds 39% 7 Birmingham 38% 8 Belfast 36%

William Botterill, Head of Marketing at Greene King, said: “Love them or loathe them, everyone has a view on Oasis, and we wanted to get involved with our customers’ debates in our pubs this summer. We’re not just serving pints to a nation at musical odds this July – we're giving locals a pub that matches their views - whether they want to embrace or escapist wase Oasis’ tour season this summer. Whichever camp you’re in, our events will make the perfect battleground, or bonding ground, for mates across Summer."

Limited edition cocktails across both camps will also be on offer - Definitely May-Tea and Don’t Look Back in Jam-ger - serving up a taste of nostalgia, or sweet relief, depending on your Gallagher tolerance.

To find an event at a local Flaming Grill Pub near you this summer, visit https://www.greeneking.co.uk/deals/find-a-flaming-grill

