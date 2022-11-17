Popular Australian soap, Neighbours, is set for a reboot only months after its controversial axing from Channel 5

The iconic Australian soap Neighbours, which controversially ended earlier this year, has been revived by Amazon. The show, which had been running since 1985, will be renewed for a new season on Amazon’s free streaming service Freevee in 2023.

Neighbours aired its final, hour long episode of its nearly four decade run in July this year, after the drama was axed by Channel 5. A spokesperson for the channel said at the time: “We recognise that there will be disappointment about this decision, however, our current focus is on increasing our investment in original UK drama, which has strong appeal for our viewers.”

However, after the rights to thousands of episodes were acquired by Amazon, life in Ramsay Street is set to return to our screens. Production for a new season of Neighbours is due to start in early 2023, and is expected to premier in the second half of the year. The reboot will see the return of the main characters Susan, Karl, Toadie and Paul.

A video was posted on social media showing Jackie Woodburne’s character Susan Kennedy running towards Karl Kennedy and Toadie Rebecchi, played by Alan Fletcher and Ryan Moloney, to reveal their comeback. The three show mainstays then video call Stefan Dennis’ Paul Robinson to break the news.

The Neighbours finale saw the return of many of the shows’ previous characters from its nearly 9,000 episodes, including Kylie Minogue, Margot Robbie and Guy Pierce. The episode was watched by 1.382 million viewers and gave Network 10 its biggest audience of the year.