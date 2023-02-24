A fourth man has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell

A fourth man has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of an off-duty police officer in Omagh, Northern Ireland. Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot on Wednesday February 22 in front of his young son.

Shortly after 8pm, a number of shots were fired at the off-duty officer as he returned to his car at a sports complex on the Killyclogher Road. He remains in hospital where his condition is critical but stable.

Three men were arrested following the incident. They remain in police custody.

A spokesperson for Police Service Northern Ireland (PSNI) said: “Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team on Wednesday 22nd February at the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh have this morning, Friday 24th February, made a fourth arrest.

“The man, aged 22 years old, was arrested in the Coalisland area under the Terrorism Act and is currently being questioned by detectives in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite. Three men aged 38, 45 and 47 years old also arrested in connection with the attempted murder remain in police custody at this time.”

Further details of the incident have been described by the PSNI. Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said: "There were many other young people, children, awaiting pick-up by their parents. Those children ran for cover in sheer terror towards the centre."

DCI Caldwell’s young son was also present, as he added: "The trauma inflicted on this young boy is just horrific and he will never forget seeing his dad shot multiple times.

Forensic officers from Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) at the sports complex in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh