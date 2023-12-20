Over 28 hours of Christmas TV and films will be watched this December

Brits watch more than 28 hours of Christmas films and TV shows in December – nearly an hour every day.

A poll of 2,000 adults said they sit down and binge three and a half hours of festive films a week, and 14 hours of telly across the month as they gear up for the big day.

Elf and Love Actually were among those topping the list of fan favourites – with viewers saying that watching the flicks gets them in a jolly mood, and 70 per cent went as far as to say it ‘makes Christmas’.

Home Alone helped round off the top three, while Only Fools and Horses, The Vicar of Dibley and The Snowman were the most-watched TV specials in December.

A spokesperson for Sky, which commissioned the research, said: “Brits love to kick off Christmas with their favourite festive films and TV – and this year is no different.

“There’s no doubt the genre is as popular as ever and it really helps to get people in the mood. With more content than ever to choose from, and with so many hours spent watching a variety of TV shows and films, having a big range of choice is so important to viewers.”

The study also revealed the nation’s favourite, and least favourite, Santa of all-time. Richard Attenborough’s portrayal of the big man in ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ reigned supreme as the best.

However, Hulk Hogan’s 1996 flop ‘Santa with Muscles’ was said to be the biggest stinker when it comes to a Father Christmas on screen.

Billy Bob Thornton’s turn as Willie T. Stokes in Bad Santa and Jim Carrey’s The Grinch were the next most-disliked festive portrayals. Researchers via OnePoll found 53 per cent are bored of watching ‘repeats’ at Christmas, with 40 per cent needing some inspiration on what new festive content to watch this year.

A spokesperson from Sky, which allows you to order Sky Stream for next-day delivery ahead of Christmas and has more than 1,000 films available through Sky Cinema, and 12,000 hours of entertainment telly, added: “The research has shown while there’s a real love for the old classics when it comes to repeated TV shows and films, there’s also a desire to freshen it up.

“It has never been easier to do so with the emergence of content you can stream, which allows the viewer to try something new as well as soak up the old classics. There’s no need to be simply stuck with repeats in the schedule any longer, you can now watch what you want, whenever you want.”

Most watched films in December

Home Alone (1990) Elf (2003) Love Actually (2003) Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) The Polar Express (2004) Miracle on 34th Street (1947) It's a Wonderful Life (1946) The Holiday (2006) The Grinch (2018) Die Hard (1988)

Most watched TV content in December