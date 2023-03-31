Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Storm Mathis brings heavy rain and wind to UK as flood warnings issued
23 minutes ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
54 minutes ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 hour ago Donald Trump indicted: What is it and will he go to jail?
1 hour ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
Breaking

Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday as tribute to late comedian

Boom Radio will re-air Paul O’Grady’s two-hour Christmas special on Easter Day as a tribute to the late comedian.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 31st Mar 2023, 11:09 BST

The final ever radio show presented by Paul O’Grady will be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday in honour of the late comedian. The two-hour show originally aired on Christmas Day last year on Boom Radio will be played in its entirety, complete with Christmas themes.

Paul O’Grady, who unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday (March 28), was due to start his new programme on Boom Radio following his recent departure from BBC Radio 2. The rebroadcast will air on the same date and time his return was scheduled for.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The programme was supposed to be aired from O’Grady’s home alongside his long-time friend and producer Malcolm Prince. Instead, Prince will introduce the airing.

Most Popular

    Mr Prince said: “Paul was really proud of the show and he’d find this festive repeat at Easter time very amusing. The sentiments in the show feel so right too – hope, wish, fulfilment, joy — even love.”

    Paul moved to Boom Radio last Christmas after having spent 14 years with BBC Radio 2. An Easter special was planned by the radio station, and was to be the start of O’Grady’s regular broadcast.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Boom Radio executive Ravid Lloyd said the decision to air the Christmas show has come about because of  popular demand: “We’ve been inundated with emails from listeners in the last 24 hours pleading to hear the show again, regardless of the festive flavour. They just want to hear Paul’s voice again.”

    The Paul O’Grady Christmas Special rebroadcast will air on Boom Radio on Easter Sunday (April 9) at 2pm. A special introduction will be made by Malcolm Prince.

    BBC Radio 2Paul O'Grady