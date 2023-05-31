Beleaguered Phillip Schofield has reportedly been dropped as an ambassador from sustainable wine company When in Rome in what appears to be another blow for the former The Morning host. Last week, the TV presenter revealed he had been partaking in an affair with a younger male employee which has sparked controversy among the TV industry and the British public.

When in Rome signed the star in 2020 to launch two new boxed wines, sold exclusively in Waitrose stores and Waitrose Cellar. But it was reported that the company has removed all listings of his product from the website, as well as from Amazon.

Schofield’s Italian wine series debuted as a bag-in-box in early 2020, with a red created with Nero de Troia, a white made with Falanghina, and a delicate pink rosato manufactured at the Viticultori d’Italia cooperative Soave.

However , a quick check on the website shows a ‘404 Page Not Found’ error when clicked on Schofield’s wine collections . The range is also ‘currently unavailable’ on Amazon. The move came as the presenter quit This Morning and ITV after confessing to lying about his affair with a young showrunner he allegedly first befriended at 15.

At the time of the product launch, Schofield had said: “When I agreed to this partnership, I had certain conditions; I wanted to be part of the tasting team, I wanted figures on how eco-friendly box wine was and I wanted it to be good value. The result is something I felt I could really invest in.

“I have really enjoyed the process of sourcing, selecting and now sharing these wines with everyone. I don’t think there is anything I have been so passionate about, so I hope everyone enjoys them as much as I do.”

This is the second major name that has cut ties with Schofield. The Prince’s Trust said the former TV host was dropped as its ambassador after his This Morning scandal. Following his confession, This Morning host Eamonn Holmes also accused ITV of “covering up” for Schofield, who said in his statement to a major newspaper daily that he lied about the affair.

The daytime series former resident doctor Ranj Singh also weighed in on the subject, saying he complained about “bullying and discrimination” during his time on the show. However, ITV said an inquiry into these claims found no evidence to support them.

Phillip Schofield: Schofield denied rumours of a relationship during 2020 investigation, ITV says

Holly Willoughby, Schofield’s former co-host finally broke her silence a day after the 61-year-old dropped the bombshell. She wrote on her IG story , which disappeared after 24 hours: “It’s taken time to process yesterday’s news.”

She said she had “asked Phil directly” about whether rumours of his relationship with a This Morning colleague were true, but he assured her they were not.