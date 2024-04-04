Thermal imaging drone records police dog handler finding suspect in field
Police were called to a suspected drink or drug driver on March 29 2024. The man had been seen in a vehicle which had been involved in a collision on the B2027 and was approached by two members of the public. He reportedly assaulted one of those people and left the scene on foot.
Officers attended the area of the incident, near the village of Penshurst, Tonbridge, including a member of the Special Constabulary Drone Team and a police dog handler. The drone traced a heat signal of a person on the edge of a nearby field and police dog Ciara and her handler were sent to the area.
A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit, assault and failing to stop at the scene of an accident. He has since been bailed while enquiries into the incident continue.
