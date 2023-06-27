According to data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) the price of a pint of beer has jumped by about 50p in just over 12 months. Taking into account the regional variations, on average, pub-goers face paying a price of about £4.56 for a pint of draught lager.
In May last year, the same drink cost on average around £4.07, 47p cheaper, according to the ONS. Month on month, draught lager saw a 0.5% rise from £4.54 in April 2023, meaning the average price tag of a pint has jumped 11% over the last year.
This is the second consecutive month that draught lager prices had risen by 11% year on year. Over the same time period, the price of a draught pint of bitter rose from £3.50 to £3.80.
If the trend continues, the average price of a pint of lager in the UK could surpass £5 by next year. The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) national chairman Nik Antona said that the latest ONS data was "worrying".
He said: "It is clear just how much households will struggle to afford a night out at their local pub, social club or taproom. With energy bills for businesses spiralling and the cost of goods and employing staff rocketing too, pubs - and the breweries that service them - have no choice but to put prices up to make ends meet, despite doing everything they can to continue to welcome their loyal customers."