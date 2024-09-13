In recent years, there has been speculation that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may return home to the UK for Christmas, and once again, there are rumours that they might be spending the festive period here.

Prince Harry may be turning 40 on 15 September but thoughts are already turning to his plans with wife Meghan for Christmas, which might result in a trip back to the UK. Prince Harry was recently in the UK for the funeral of his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, the brother-in-law of his late mother, Princess Diana.

Whilst he was in the UK, Prince Harry reportedly stayed at Althorp, the ancestral home of Princess Diana and the residence of her brother and Prince Harry’s uncle, Earl Spencer. According to The Mirror, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to have received an invite from Harry’s uncle, Charles, Earl Spencer, to join the Christmas celebrations at Althorp House.”

Could Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be heading back to the UK for Christmas? They are pictured here with King Charles, then the Prince of Wales, Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales, at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, on Christmas Day, 2018 (Photo by AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry is said to enjoy a close relationship with Earl Spencer. When he flew back to the UK in May for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, both his aunt, Lady Jane Fellowes, and his uncle, Earl Spencer, supported him at the event, which was held at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Earl Spencer was seen warmly embracing his nephew at the Invictus Games event. Prince Harry was also supported by Earl Spencer, Lady Jane Fellowes and his other aunt, Lady Sarah McCorquodale in June 2021 when he and Prince William unveiled a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace.

When were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last in the UK together?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s last big trip to the UK together was when they attended the funeral of the late Queen in September 2022. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, did fly back to the UK in May of this year, but she only touched down at Heathrow in order to meet Prince Harry and fly to Nigeria for a three-day visit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex last celebrated Christmas in the UK back in 2018.