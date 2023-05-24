The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be in talks with Netflix to produce a new movie on their lives with a focus on their experience of being a royal couple. The pair have previously worked with the streaming giant for a documentary on their relationship with the royal family.

The possible film was reportedly inspired after Netflix revealed it's creating a feature film about Prince Andrew's infamous BBC interview with journalist Emily Maitlis. The Netflix film - titled Scoop - will star Rufus Sewell as the Duke of York and Gillian Anderson as Emily while Billie Piper and Keeley Hawes are also part of the cast.

A source says Harry and Meghan will "wait and see" what the reception to this new film is like first but think they have a "big screen story to tell about what happened in the Palace". A source told Closer Magazine: “There are a lot of nuances from their story that they feel are still missing after the documentary and Harry's book. There is no doubt they would get a handsome payday for it, which is hugely tempting.

“Meghan is really pushing for it to happen, while Harry wants to tread more carefully - but they are entertaining the idea and their team are talking about the kind of money they would want for the rights to their story."

