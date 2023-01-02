Four people have been killed after two helicopters collided in mid-air near Australia’s SeaWorld theme park.

Four people have been killed and three others left critically injured after two helicopters collided in mid-air near a popular Australian theme park. The incident happened just outside of Sea World on the Gold Coast - a popular attraction where families would have been busy enjoying the summer holidays.

The midair collision happened at around 2pm local time and initial information suggests that one of the helicopters had been taking off and the other had been landing when they collided. Queensland ambulance service has said 13 people were on the two helicopters at the time.

The three people critically injured were suffering from "multi-system trauma", while six people with minor injuries - mainly from the impact of the glass - were also taken to hospital. Australian Transport Safety Bureau Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell said investigators would begin arriving at the scene shortly to look into what had happened.

Queensland Police Acting Inspector Gary Worrell has thanked members of the public who were among the first on the scene, adding that the location - a sandbank - had made access difficult.

"One airframe had the windscreen removed and it has landed safely on the island, the other airframe had crashed and it was upside down. Members of the public and police tried to remove the people and they commenced first aid and tried to help these people to safety."