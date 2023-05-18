Everything TV audiences hoping to watch along with the 2023 RHS Chelsea Flower Show need to know.

The 2023 RHS Chelsea Flower Show is set to kick off next week, with daily coverage of the event available via BBC. As usual, gardening lovers across the country will be able to watch the latest from the prestigious event on screen.

Held in the capital at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, the annual flower event has become known for its visionary gardens and for showcasing the latest horticulture designs. The event has called the Royal Hospital Chelsea home for more than 100 years.

While the event is set to welcome guests in person, TV audiences will also be able to experience the atmosphere through daily coverage. The BBC is set to broadcast the latest happenings from across the five-day event.

The coverage will showcase the event from start to finish. This will include a countdown to the launch of the 2023 edition of the annual festivities as well as offering an exclusive look at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show following its final day.

We break down how TV audiences can watch the 2023 RHS Chelsea Flower Show from the comfort of their own home.

When is the 2023 RHS Chelsea Flower Show?

The 2023 RHS Chelsea Flower Show, which is held at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, will kick off early next week on Tuesday (May 23), wrapping up the following Saturday (May 27).

How to watch the 2023 RHS Chelsea Flower Show on TV

While this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show festivities start next week, coverage of the event will start a few days earlier on our screens. A special countdown episode will air on Sunday (May 21).

TV audiences will be able to catch up with the latest happenings of the event via BBC. Across BBC One and BBC Two, there will be a total of 13 shows across the week before a final episode which offers a first look at the show to the public.

Those who miss the RHS Chelsea Flower Show coverage as it airs will also be able to catch up on all episodes via BBC iPlayer.

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2023 BBC TV schedule

Here's a list of the scheduled RHS Chelsea Flower Show content across BBC One and BBC Two: