The ‘We Found Love’ singer confirmed she is pregnant with second child during the Super Bowl 2023 performance.

Rihanna delivered an electrifying performance at her half-time show during the 2023 Super Bowl, rattling out hit after hit. However, it wasn’t her music which sent social media into meltdown.

In an all-red custom jumpsuit by Loewe, the singer revealed what appeared to be a baby bump. Initially causing some confusion, with the singer known for her body positivity, fans pointed out she could well have been showing off her curvier figure following her first pregnancy. As the debate rumbled on, Rihanna’s representatives officially confirmed she is indeed pregnant with her second child.

This could explain a comment made by the 34-year old ahead of her performance at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium. When asked about any special guests she may be bringing she replied: "I’m thinking about bringing someone. I’m not sure, we’ll see."

Over the years, the Super Bowl stage has hosted some of the biggest artists in the music industry with performances famously seeing headliners joined on stage by other big names, like when Coldplay pulled out all the stops bringing out Bruno Mars and Beyonce.

Fans thought Rihanna was alluding to a potential appearance from one of her frequent collaborators and Eminem, Drake or even Jay-Z to pop up, however, we now know the ‘Umbrella’ singer must have been referring to the surprise appearance of her baby bump.

Rihanna shares a son with partner ASAP Rocky who was born in May 2022, and who she recently shared a first video of via TikTok. The reveal of her second pregnancy has led to comparisons to Beyonce’s 2011 MTV VMA where, at the end of her performance the singer dropped the mic and revealed her bump.

This was the first time the singer had taken to the stage since her performance ‘Diamonds’ at the 2018 Grammys. Fans have been desperately awaiting new music from the singer for six years, and with many expecting Rihanna would make a huge announcement regarding music or a tour during.

Appearing on one of several floating platforms which soared high above the crowd, she was accompanied by a swarm of energetic dancers dressed in white gathered below. While there were no new songs in the performance, Rihanna managed to pack many of her hits into the 14-minute set including Only Girl and Where Have You Been. She also performed Run This Town, All of the Lights and Wild Thoughts, there were no appearances from Jay-Z, Ye (formerly Kanye West) or DJ Khaled.

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

So, how can you watch what will no doubt become one of the biggest halftime performances of all time? Here’s how you can catch up with all things ‘Rihanna Bowl’.

How to watch Rihanna Super Bowl halftime show

Fans who missed the show, and don’t want to watch the football game that interrupted it, can catch the full performance on the official NFL YouTube channel . The entire 14-minute performance is available for free viewing.

What songs did Rihanna perform at the Super Bowl halftime show?

1. Better Have My Money

2. Where Have You Been

3. Only Girl (In The World)

4. We Found Love

5. Rude Boy

6. Work

7. Wild Thoughts

8. Birthday Cake (instrumental) / Pour It Up

9. All of the Lights

10. Run This Town

11. Umbrella