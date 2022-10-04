Frustrated customers reported being as far back as ‘43,000’ in the virtual queue to purchase the coins

The Royal Mint has made a move to reassure coin collectors after its website crashed due to an influx of people rushing to buy the new Queen Elizabeth II memorial collection.

The company announced the launch of the collection , designed to commemorate the late monarch’s 70 year reign, on Monday (October 3) and it features the first effigy of King Charles III .

It features a range of silver and gold proof 50p and £5 ‘brilliant uncirculated’ coins and curated sets priced from £11 to an eye-watering £13,395.

The collection has already proven hugely popular, and caused so much of a stir on Monday that the Royal Mint website crashed.

Frustrated customers reported on Twitter that they were as far back as ‘number 43,000’ in the virtual queue.

Although the site now appears to be back up and running, the firm reassured customers in a tweet that individual commemorative coins will be available to purchase for some time, despite some of the more expensive sets already being sold out.

It posted: “The 50p and £5 BU, Silver and Gold Proof coins are unlimited and will be available until 31 December, so please do not worry.”

How to buy Queen Elizabeth II memorial coins

The collection among a range of other bullion, commemorative and historic coins, are available to purchase on the Royal Mint website .

An FAQ section of the website should tell you everything you need to know.

Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle on September 8, surrounded by her family.

Although the monarch was 96, and had reigned for 70 years, her passing shook the country and saw a spike in demand for items commemorating her life.

Coins and stamps remain among the most popular of these items.

But Barbie dolls bearing the late Queen’s likeness, newspapers published on the date of her death and even teabag s purported to be used by her have fetched high prices online.