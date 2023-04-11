Sainsbury’s is making a huge change to its Nectar card in an overhaul of the supermarket giant’s loyalty programme.

Sainsbury’s is making a huge change to its Nectar card in an overhaul of the supermarket giant’s loyalty programme. From now, customers with a Nectar card will be able to get a brand discount on 300 items in a move that looks very similar to Tesco Clubcard offers.

Simon Roberts , chief executive of Sainsbury’s, told the Sun that the discounts were “just the beginning” as the retailer looks for ways to encourage customers to shop there during the cost of living crisis. He added that Sainsbury’s was raising prices “slower than anyone in the market” thanks to a £550m investment over the past year.

Looking at the Sainsbury’s website , shoppers taking advantage of the Nectar card deals will be able to pick up hundreds of discounted products which include ice-cream, beer, washing powder and tea. For example a tin of Heinz beans would normally set you back £1.40, but can be snapped up for 95p by Nectar card holders.

The price of Ariel All-in-1 washing liquid capsules (39 washes) has been slashed by 50 per cent from £10 to £5 under the offer, as has a multipack of 24 cans of Coke Zero which has also gone from £10 to £5.

Other notables are offers on shampoo, which is one of the latest products to be hit by shrinkflation, with up to £2 off Aussie and L’Oreal products. There are dozens of offers on beers, wine and gin with a box of 12 bottles of Corona slashed in price from £14 to £9.