Eurovision star, Sam Ryder, will host a rockin’ New Year’s Eve party this year - here’s everything you need to know.

Ring in 2023 with a Eurovision rockstar watching Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve. The musician took the nation by storm after his electric appearance at the Eurovision Song Contest this year, and will now host a spectacular New Year Eve party during the run up to midnight.

Producers confirmed the show would be making its debut this year, saying: “Made by BBC Studios Entertainment, this end of year party will see Sam perform some of his favourite songs spanning the decades with help from his guests, which are guaranteed to get the nation singing and dancing as we welcome 2023.

They added: “After the River Thames fireworks display at midnight it’s back to the festivities as Sam and friends perform more classic hits with a few more surprises to mark the new year in style.” This is bound to be one not to miss for those looking to rock out this New Year’s Eve.

Sam Ryder led the United Kingdom to their best Eurovision finish since 1998 when Imaani was runner-up. His song, ‘SPACE MAN’, was extremely successful with both the jury and popular vote. The United Kingdom is now reaping the rewards as it becomes the host nation for the first time since 1997.

The UK is to host Eurovision 2023 after the UK's Sam Ryder earned second place to Ukraine this year.

So, when can you catch Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve on?

Fans can join in the celebrations with Sam Ryder on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 11.30pm on Saturday December, 31.

The hits will keep coming after Sam Ryder’s party ends, as the BBC will also be airing The Big Eurovision Party on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 12.45am.

Who’s in the Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve line-up?

