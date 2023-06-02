New data has shown which dogs the British public perceive to be the scariest and friendliest - and some of them are very surprising!

Whether you’re a dog lover or you’re fearful of our four-legged friends, new research has revealed what pet breeds people perceive to be the scariest, friendliest and least family friendly. If you’re considering getting a pup or you just want to see how your pooch ranks then you’re in luck.

Leading pet food company Bella & Duke has carried out research as ‘they know what it means to be misunderstood.’ In an attempt to challenge long held misconceptions about the raw pet food they are known for, the company set out to see what other misconceptions the UK hold about man’s best friend.

Mark Scott, CEO at Bella & Duke, said: “We know how frustrating it is to be misunderstood or mislabeled. We only want what is best for our pets yet there are still many misconceptions around a raw food diet that we are campaigning to address.

“We wanted to highlight these, and the misconceptions around certain dog breeds so we can challenge these head on. We love all dogs and want everyone to be able to celebrate close and meaningful relationships as well as give them the best chance at a healthy and happy and long life.”

The data was gathered based on 2,000 adults surveyed on OnePoll this year.

Top 10 scariest and friendliest dog breeds revealed

Top 10 friendliest dog breeds voted for by the UK public

Labrador (41%) Golden retriever (34%) Spaniel (21%) Border collie (15%) Cockapoo (15%) Beagle (7%) Chihuahua (7%) German Shepherd (6%) Greyhound (6%) Husky (5%)

Top 10 scariest dog breeds voted for by the UK public:

Rottweiler (43%) Mastiff (22%) Staffordshire Bull Terrier (22%) Doberman (19%) German Shepherd (10%) Husky (5%) Boxer (4%) Jack Russell (3%) Chihuahua (3%) Great Dane (3%)

10 least family friendly dog breeds voted for by the UK public