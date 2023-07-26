Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Sinead O’Connor, known for her hit ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’, has died at the age of 56.

Irish music legend Sinead O’Connor has died at the age of 56, it has been reported. In a statement, the singer’s family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

The ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ singer is survived by three children. Her son Shane passed away in 2022 at the age of 17. In her final social media post, the star tweeted a picture of her late son, writing: “Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul.”

Sinead was born in Dublin on December 8 1966. She rose to fame in the late 1980s with her debut album ‘The Lion and the Cobra’, and she became a household name in 1990 thanks to her version of Prince’s song “Nothing Compares 2 U’.

The tune received worldwide recognition and earned the star several Grammy nominations. Sinead eventually won the 1991 Grammy for Best Alternative Music Performance, but chose to not attend the awards.