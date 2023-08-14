Only Fools and Horses star Sir David Jason has apologises to fans after he missed a fan event for medicals reasons

Sir David Jason has apologised to his fans after he was forced to cancel an appearance after following guidance from doctors. The acting legend was set to appear at an Only Fools And Horses convention in Milton Keynes.

The event, which was pencilled in for October 2023, has now been rescheduled for January 2024 with the 83-year-old one of the most beloved characters on the show which ran for seven seasons.

The Open All Hours star said in a statement: “I am so very sorry for the disappointment and all the inconvenience it may cause but we are having to change the date of the forthcoming Only Fools And Horses convention.

“Unfortunately I have just been advised I need a new bionic body part fitted. “(I won’t tell you which part it is, or you will all want one!). And don’t worry it’s not being supplied by Monkey Harris, it’ll be the pukka gear.”

Despite Only Fools and Horses ending almost two decades ago, it remains one of the most popular sitcoms in the UK. It was also made into a West End musical which ended in April 2023 after four years and 1,000 performances.