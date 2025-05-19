Discover Spitfire pleasure flights, a funeral service with a twist and a team working to preserve the North East’s bus history in a new motor vehicle series.

Shot’s TV has produced a brand new series celebrating some of the world’s most unique and unusual vehicles and their owners. From spitfire to speedboat and all types of cars in-between, this is a limited series you can’t miss.

In Motor Mania: Episode 2, we discover a funeral business with a comedy twist, meet an army of enthusiasts preserving the North East’s vehicle heritage, and take to the skies for a once in a lifetime experience. You can tune in when the episode airs on Freeview channel 262 and Freely 565 at 7pm this Saturday.

The Spitfire is a single-seat fighter aircraft used by Britain in WWII. For the first time in the North of England, this high-performance aircraft is offering pleasure flights from Blackpool Airport. In the episode, we follow Alan Taylor as he flies the powerful vehicle on his 86th birthday. We also hear more about the plane from Deputy Chief Pilot, Barry Hughes.

Barry said: “It’s a pilot's aircraft. You really feel at one with the aircraft very quickly, and it’s very light and responsive. It’s almost as if the aircraft instinctively knows what you want it to do for you.”

Watch the full Motor Mania: Episode 2 for more quirky vehicles and their owners.