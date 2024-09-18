Staycation experts reveal UK’s top 10 off-peak holiday destinations to add to your bucket list

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

• New Forest crowned best staycation spot for an out-of-season break, followed by the Peak District and Somerset • Out of season gems revealed, including North Yorkshire, Suffolk, Northumberland and Sussex.

Holiday letting experts from holidaycottages.co.uk have revealed the UK’s top 10 staycation spots for those looking to beat the crowds and travel out of season for their next holiday.

From idyllic coastal towns to beautiful wildlife havens, with the New Forest taking poll position followed by the Peak District and Somerset, the list is packed with a diverse range of locations across the UK, ensuring there is something for every kind of holidaymaker.

In putting the list together, staycation experts at holidaycottages.co.uk looked at the most cost-effective time to book a holiday let in the UK, the areas which are most popular and the destinations which are the most up and coming for an off season break.

Ranked in order based on popularity, affordability, and variety of things to see and do, the top 10 out-of-season holiday destinations in the UK include:

1. New Forest

2. Peak District

3. Somerset

4. Isle of Wight

5. Devon

6. Kent

7. North Yorkshire

8. Suffolk

9. Northumberland

10. Sussex

As many holidaymakers look to avoid the heaving crowds and high prices, Joby Mussell, Chief Commercial Officer at holidaycottages.co.uk, comments: “The UK is teeming with beautiful cities, towns, and regions that make fantastic staycation destinations all year round. While summer may seem like the obvious time to book a holiday, travelling out of season can reap many rewards. First and foremost, the cost tends to be cheaper. In fact, our data shows that a property that sleeps two people is on average 27% cheaper in the low season, and often with that comes lux for less so you can really enjoy value for money by bagging a bargain. Based on our booking volumes, it’s clear to see that holidaymakers are already using this to their advantage.”

He continues: “Travelling during the shoulder or low season also usually means you can be more flexible with your plans, as there is less demand for excursions and attractions, which also means fewer crowds and queues. With so many incredible UK destinations to explore - each offering something unique – you can be sure to have an unforgettable experience no matter what time of year you visit.”

Here, the experts at holidaycottages.co.uk reveals why these off-season gems are well worth a visit:

From roaming wildlife to majestic trails, it’s easy to see why New Forest has come out top, with holidaycottages.co.uk revealing it as the most popular region to escape to in the low season. The village of Brockenhurst is a beautiful base from which to explore the ancient woodlands, rolling heathlands, local museums and charming tea rooms. Here you’ll find ponies, deer – even the odd donkey or cow – roaming the streets, alongside a rich variety of eateries that serve traditional British dishes that always go down a treat. For glistening golden sands and beautiful quaysides, head to Christchurch or Lymington, which @thenewforestuk dubbed a ‘sailor’s paradise’ in their TikTok video that takes you through the ancient seaport where you can hop on a boat for a scenic trip across The Solent or pay a visit to the independent boutiques.

Peppered with fairytale chocolate-box villages, the Peak District is one of the UK’s largest and most beautiful nature reserves, and is the UK’s second most popular out-of-season destination according to the holiday lettings agency. One for culture buffs, the region is steeped in history and is home to some of the country’s most impressive stately homes, including Chatsworth House in Bakewell, which makes an ideal place to stay nearby while in the area. With its elegant interiors, extensive art collections, and beautiful gardens, you won’t need much persuasion to visit this 16th century house. On Tripadvisor, one impressed visitor commented: “You can't miss visiting this beautiful place if you are in the area. The house, the gardens and the art are breathtaking.”

For something a little more low-key, take a leisurely stroll through the surrounding countryside or head to The Old Original Bakewell Pudding shop to try its famous Bakewell tart.

A treasure trove of heritage and history, Somerset is not only the third most popular region in the UK for an off-peak getaway, but also the third most cost-effective. According to data from holidaycottages.co.uk, Somerset is one of the most cost effective places you can stay off season, during which you can swerve the crowds and enjoy the breathtaking landscapes, exquisite culinary delights, and quaint cities and towns, such as Wells. Despite being one of the smallest cities in the UK, Wells packs a punch with its unique moated Bishop’s Palace and magnificent cathedral, which is currently ranked the number one attraction in Wells on Tripadvisor. The city, which recently made the headlines for being one of the most stunning places to visit in the UK, is also known for being the filming location for ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ and ‘Hot Fuzz’.

Catch a ferry or hovercraft from England’s southern shore to the Isle of Wight, where you’ll find a destination that values life’s simple pleasures. Named the most cost-effective UK destination for an out-of-season stay by holidaycottages.co.uk, this quietly cool island offers a smorgasbord of activities all year round. Ride the waves at Compton Bay, travel through the countryside in style on the Isle of Wight Steam Train or make a whistle-stop tour of the iconic chalk stacks, The Needles.

Shanklin, a jewel on the southern end of Sandown Bay, is one of the most scenic stretches of coast in the UK, making it the perfect spot for an off-peak retreat. One of its most popular attractions is the Shanklin Chimes, a historic gorge that comes alive at night as the streams, waterfalls, and narrow paths are illuminated at dusk from April to November. It has caught the attention of many TikTokers, including @cjexplores who dubbed it ‘one of the UK’s most magical locations’ in a video that has amassed 337K views and 8.5K likes.

If you’re looking to secure an off-peak staycation for a great price without detracting from the experience, look no further than Devon. Data from holidaycottages.co.uk has found Devon is the second most cost-effective destination in the UK. With its dramatic landscapes and spectacular coastline, it’s a walker’s paradise. But one town that really stands out for its scenic beauty akin to the Mediterranean is Dartmouth, home of the Royal Regatta. Whether you’re looking to dip your toe in water sports, immerse yourself in history at Dartmouth Castle, or sample fresh local seafood, there’s something for everyone. In a review of their holidaycottages.co.uk stay in Dartmouth, one holidaymaker commented: “This is a perfect holiday spot. There are beautiful coves a short walk away and there is plenty to keep you occupied in the town – shopping, crabbing, a visit to the outdoor pool and plenty more.”

Dubbed the ‘Garden of England’, Kent is home to some of the nation’s best seaside towns where you can gorge on oysters, fish and chips, and other seafood goodness. There’s plenty to keep you going in between meals, with fantastic art galleries, the world’s oldest rollercoaster, and glistening golden beaches, including Botany Bay, which is backed by huge white cliffs that hide a handful of smugglers’ caves. Elsewhere in Broadstairs, a town famous for featuring in Charles Dickens’s David Copperfield, Stone Bay is a far quieter spot and has been growing in popularity, with Google searches for ‘Stone Bay Broadstairs’ up 120% in the last 90 days alone. Keen cyclists should check out the Viking Coastal Trail, a 25-mile loop that circles the Isle of Thanet or, if you prefer to explore by foot, walk the three-and-a-half-mile stretch to Margate.

There are few places more beautiful in the UK than North Yorkshire. Renowned for its undulating dales and peaks, deep-forested moors with big skies, and lofty woodlands filled with birdsong, England’s largest and most rural county is every nature lover’s dream. But perhaps less well known – although no less impressive – is Hawes, a quaint market town nestled in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales National Park. Gayle Beck, a beautiful waterfall that cascades through the town and between cobbled-stone houses, greets you as you enter Hawes, providing a postcard-worthy setting. Spend days perusing the antique shops followed by a bite to eat at one of the traditional cosy pubs. If you love cheese, add the Wensleydale Creamery to your places to visit. Rating it five-stars on Tripadvisor, one visitor wrote: “This was a surprise highlight of our trip. Who knew cheese making could be so entertaining!”

Where seaside meets countryside, Suffolk is undeniably one of the best staycation destinations in the UK. Whether you’re looking for a tranquil getaway or one that’s packed with adventure, you’ll find everything you need to make the most of your out-of-season stay. A short distance from the coast, Woodbridge is known for its easy-going pace of life and a colourful town centre with an array of independent shops and eateries, including the Unruly Pig, which recently won Gastropub of the Year. Overlooking the River Deben, the Tide Mill is one of only two working mills in the UK and is ranked the second-best thing to do in Woodbridge on Tripadvisor, with more than 300 four and five-star reviews.

For picturesque villages strewn with bunting, rugged ruinous castles, or unimpeded views that stretch for miles, Northumberland is the place to be. Autumn brings woodland walks carpeted with golden leaves, while winter is full of simple pleasures, from frost-nipped trails to stargazing adventures. But if you’re wondering where to stay, the bijou fishing village of Seahouses is a fantastic base from which to explore Northumberland’s coastline. Known to locals as ‘the gateway to the Farne Islands’, Seahouses is dotted with rustic stone cottages, cobbled alleyways, and wood-beamed pubs. From the harbour, take a boat trip to spot the wildlife, including grey seal colonies and puffins, as you can see @gilroypippa do in their TikTok video that has been viewed more than 15K times. One viewer suggested: “You need to do the sunset cruise…it’s beautiful!”

Sussex is one of the most up-and-coming staycation destinations in the UK, with 140 miles of coastline and magnificent countryside, rich with grand stately homes, majestic castles, and dazzling gardens. In East Sussex, the town of Rye is a hidden gem that is making a name for itself as a ‘hip and happening’ seaside getaway. History buffs especially will feel at home in the town centre with its cobbled lanes lined with medieval, half-timbered houses and the ancient Rye Castle. Continue the journey back in time at The Mermaid Inn, which is as enchanting as it is ancient, with low, sloping ceilings, cosy nooks, and a cellar dating back to 1156. Nearby, Rye Nature Reserve offers several different walking routes, while Camber Sands – dubbed one of England’s finest beaches – is quickly becoming popular with holidaymakers, with Google searches for ‘Camber Sands beach’ increasing by a whopping 300% in the last 90 days. Round off your trip with a visit to Kino Teatr at St Leonards-on-Sea, a beautifully restored cinema with plush screening rooms that once existed as a Victorian library.

For those seeking inspiration for some of the best places to visit in the UK off peak, including what makes them so special and where to stay nearby, holidaycottages.co.uk has put together a handy guide to help holidaymakers make the most of an out of season escape.

