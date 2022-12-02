Strictly Come Dancing is a Saturday staple, but this week it has been moved to Friday - here is why

Strictly Come Dancing’s live shows have become a Saturday night staple in British households. But this week the show has been moved to Friday for the first time ever.

This week’s episode sees the musical-themed semi-finals go live a day earlier than expected, in order to make room for the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The show will open with a huge number featuring West End legends Ivano Turco, Marisha Wallace and Trevor Dion Nicolas.

Fleur East, Hamza Yassin, Kym Marsh, Molly Rainford and Will Mellor will then take on the quarter-finals and compete for a stop in the final four for the semi finals next week. The results show will air on Saturday, but earlier than usual at 5.40pm.

Last week, contestants Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe were eliminated from the show. Talking about her dance partner, Ellie said after the show: "We’ve had so much fun. And to borrow an Anton-ism, let me tell you about you Johannes Radebe. You [Johannes] are as wonderful as everyone said you would be, and I’ve said you’re like human sunshine and you really really are.”

What time is Strictly on Friday December 2?

