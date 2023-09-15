With Strictly Come Dancing 2023 soon to be underway, meet one of the contestants, Angela Rippon

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The class of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 are gearing up for this year’s season, as multiple celebrities from a wide variety of backgrounds will also battle for the coveted glitterball trophy.

One of those celebrities is Angela Rippon CBE, who is an English television journalist, newsreader, writer and presenter. She made history as she was the first female journalist permanently to present the BBC national television news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prior to that, she presented radio and television news programmes in South West England before moving to BBC One’s Nine O’Clock News, becoming a regular presenter in 1975 when she was 31-years-old.

Most Popular

Aside from the news, Rippon appeared on a Morecambe and Wise Christmas Show in 1976, presented the first two series of Top Gear and also presented Come Dancing whilst also hosting the Eurovision song contest in 1977.

Overall, she has written 14 books too. More of her recent work includes co-presenting the BBC One consumer show Rip Off Britain with Gloria Hunniford and Julia Somerville in 2009 and hosting Holiday Hit Squad alongside Helen Skelton and Joe Crowley in 2013 and 2014.