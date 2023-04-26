Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke struggled to speak in an emotional tribute to the late Len Goodman as Alex Jones also pays tribute

Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke held back tears as he paid tribute to his friend Len Goodman, who sadly passed away on Saturday (April 22). Appearing on The One Show, the ballroom dancer turned judge spoke fondly of his late friend and colleague.

The former Strictly professional paid a teary tribute to the former Strictly and Dancing With The Stars head judge. He died just days before his 79th birthday from cancer.

In an appearance on The One Show, Anton spoke fondly of his friend. Viewers were left emotional after the dancing judge held back tears as he spoke of Len’s career advice.

Speaking of the advice his friend Len gave him when Anton took on the role of Strictly judge, Anton said: “He said to me, when I got the job..” However, Anton was soon overcome with emotion before he could continue with the anecdote.

Fighting back tears, the judge removed his glasses and spoke about how “ridiculous” the situation was. Struggling to speak, Anton took a deep breath and attempted to continue the interview.

He said: “When I got the job, he said ‘Say what you see, and be yourself’. And that was exactly as Len was – he was himself. I was lucky enough to know him for a long time and lucky enough to call him a friend. I miss him.”

Alex Jones, host of The One Show and former Strictly contestant, also became emotional during the show. She competed on the BBC flagship show in 2011, when Len was still head judge.

She said: “Oh, Anton. God, what a lovely tribute to Len. My goodness.

“When we see you judging on Strictly, you really remind me of Len. You really do. So he lives on through Anton.”

Shirley Ballas pays tribute to “dearest friend” Len Goodman

Shirley Ballas has also added to the line of celebrities who paid tribute to Len. In a tweet , the current head judge of Strictly wrote: "What extremely sad news this morning. As I came off Good Morning Britain I heard of the passing of my dearest friend Len Goodman.

"My past teacher, a dance legend and a true gentleman. He was a shining star in the ballroom that everyone loved."