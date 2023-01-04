Subway has launched two brand new subs on its infamous menu, one which is perfect for anyone taking part in Veganuary

Sandwich chain Subway has announced that they will launch two new subs this January. One of the subs set to be launched is a plant-based sub, so comes at a great time when many up and down the UK take part in ‘Veganuary ’.

In recent years, Subway has emerged as a very inclusive restaurant with a wide range of vegetarian and vegan options. These include Plant Patty, Veggie Delite, Crinkle Wedges and the Vegan Double Choc Cookie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as two brand new subs set to land in stores this month, a new side will also be available. It will join the likes of hash browns, muffins and more to create the perfect meal at Subway.

Most Popular

Subway has partnered with the Vegetarian Butcher to supply its plant-based ‘meat’ options from 2023 - meaning vegans, vegetarians and more don’t have to sacrifice taste or texture to enjoy the new sub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angelina Gosal, Head of Marketing UK & Ireland at Subway said: “What a way to start the New Year! Both of our delicious new Subs offer a more vibrant and flavourful lunch with a mouth-watering Teriyaki sauce, melted cheese and all our guest’s favourite salad and veggies.

“Our Plant-based Teriyaki Steak has been created in collaboration with The Vegetarian Butcher, one of the world’s leading plant-based meat brands, so our guests don’t have to compromise on taste or texture to enjoy a meat-free lunch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hugo Verkuil, CEO at The Vegetarian Butcher, adds: “At The Vegetarian Butcher, we create products that make it easy to sacrifice nothing; not taste, texture, the environment or nutrition.

“We are very excited about the cooperation with Subway® and the Plant-based Teriyaki Steak Sub. The juicy, beefy steak-style slices are the perfect way to show how plant-based and indulgence can go hand in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the new subs on offer at Subway?

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the new subs on offer at Subway is the Teriyaki steak. This can be ordered as a six inch or a foot long and comes with a Teriyaki sauce. You can add all the veggies you want and also cheese.

Joining the Teriyaki steak is its vegan-friendly version, the plant-based Teriyaki steak. Included in this brand new sub is served with a flavourful teriyaki sauce, Vegan CheeZe and veggies of your choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad