Could this be ‘Britain’s politest parking note’? The anonymous author of the exceedingly courteous note ends up apologising to a vehicle owner over their car taking up too much space for the past few weeks.

The message - which was left on the windscreen of a silver Suzuki Ignis in Bromley, south-east London - claims the vehicle has been parked up for several weeks. However, residents quickly noticed the unusual tone of the letter.

The note reads: “Friendly request. On-street parking in the area really is at a premium. This vehicle has taken up 1&3/4 [one and three-quarter] spaces for several weeks.

“If possible could it be parked more economically in the bay as a courtesy to other road users. It would be much appreciated.

“I apologise in advance if it is not drivable. Many, many thanks.”

