After much anticipation, Taylor Swift has finally confirmed the release date for 1989 (Taylor’s Version). Fans have been waiting for the date to be confirmed ever since the re-records began back in 2021 with the release of Fearless (TV).

Swift announced the 1989 (TV) release date at the final Eras Tour show in the US, confirming to Los Angeles fans that the album, which includes songs like ‘Shake It Off’ and ‘Blank Space’, was on its way. Prior to the announcement, Swift donned a stunning blue dress for her performance of Speak Now (TV) hit ‘Enchanted’ and the background of her website turned into a cascade of seagulls - an image Swifties know ‘All Too Well’ as they feature on the original album’s artwork.

Announcing the re-record, Swift wrote on Instagram: “Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you soon! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

But when will 1989 (TV) be released and which songs could be on the re-record? Here’s everything you need to know.

Taylor Swift 1989 (Taylor’s Version) release date

While Swifties have been waiting a while for 1989 (TV) to be released, the wait is almost over. The re-record will be released on October 27 and fans can pre-ord the album now on Swift’s website.

Taylor Swift 1989 (Taylor’s Version) potential tracklist

During the re-recording process, Swift has been adding six ‘vault tracks’ to the new albums, with recent re-record Speak Now (TV) featuring the likes of ‘I Can See You’ and ‘Timeless’. While it is yet to be confirmed whether the 1989 (TV) album will feature the same amount of vault tracks, here’s a potential tracklist for the re-record: