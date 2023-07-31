Tesco customers are being urged not to consume the supermarket’s own-brand cooking salt as the product has been recalled due to safety fears. Tesco has issued an urgent recall for the cooking ingredient as it may contain small pieces of plastic.
People who have already bought the salt are being urged to check the details of the product they have at home. All 1.5kg packs of the salt from batch 3200 are being recalled.
Those who have already bought the product are being urged to return it to the store they purchased it from for a full refund. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said there was a “potential” risk to health if it was eaten.
A warning states: "Tesco is recalling the above product from customers and has issued recall notices to its customers. If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund, no receipt is required. For further details, please contact Tesco Customer Services directly on: 0800 505 555."