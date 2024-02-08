The best things about Korean culture, according to Brits

A poll, of 2,000 adults, found 47 per cent have recently noticed an increase in Korean culture - resulting in Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' - featuring in the top 10 list.

Korean fried chicken and BBQ also ranked highly among the top things to come from the country.

And South Korean footy stars Son Heung-min and Park Ji-sung, who have graced stadiums across the UK over the years, also made the list.

Judy Joo, a Korean celebrity chef, has teamed up with KIA, which commissioned the research, to celebrate its New Year this weekend and to showcase how she made one of the East Asian country's favourite dishes using only an electric car.

She said: “Korean culture has taken the UK by storm - whether it’s the music we listen to, the TV we watch, or the cars we drive. It’s the unique blend of centuries-old traditions and contemporary trends which has resonated in a society seeking diversity and authenticity.

“This is why I was excited to take on the challenge to create my ultimate Korean fried chicken using a car - combining a beloved and traditional recipe with the ingenuity of the vehicle.”

It also emerged many have tuned into either Korean TV shows (21 per cent) or films (15 per cent) in the last year, and 15 per cent have also been adding Korean foods to their shopping trolley when in the supermarket.

Following the influx of Korean culture, 42 per cent would like to visit the country and experience it firsthand - as 15 per cent declared it to be the global culture they are most interested in.

A highly regarded culture

Over a third (36 per cent) have found it exciting learning more about Korean culture, as 43 per cent recognise the influence it is having on global trends. Clever tech first attracted 39 per cent to Korean culture, and 38 per cent were turned on to it because of the cuisine's bold flavours.

It resonated with 36 per cent due to the style being unique and diverse, while 32 per cent were initially engaged by the high production quality.

When it comes to the food, the research, conducted via OnePoll.com, found 68 per cent have tucked into Korean fried chicken and 55 per cent have enjoyed kimchi.

One in three (34 per cent) tried bibimbap, mixed rice with veg and meat, whereas 28 per cent have tasted bulgogi, which is a marinated and grilled beef.

Judy Joo added: “Korean food in particular has become a global sensation, and the hype is real.

“Korean dishes are all about the distinctive and vibrant flavours, colours, and heritage, hitting you in an incredible combination of sensations - whether you're digging into a bowl of bibimbap or getting down with some Korean BBQ.

“And the variety is immense - from street food to rich, bold flavours - it's a foodie's dream.”

