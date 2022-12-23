The Letter: A Message For Our Earth is scheduled to air in the UK over the Christmas 2022 and New Year period - and it features Pope Francis.

EarthxTV has announced a fresh new addition to its environmental and sustainability programming schedule with a documentary that has “extraordinary access” to Pope Francis. It is titled ‘The Letter: A Message For Our Earth’ and is set to air in the UK.

The 90-minute-long feature has been produced by the Academy Award-winning team behind My Octopus Teacher which is spearheaded by Ellen Windemuth. It has been directed by BAFTA and Emmy winner Nicolas Brown.

It is set to shine a light on the effects of climate change and global warming on planet Earth by exploring how it impacts different people and living things. The Letter is said to delve deep into the personal experiences of the poor, the indigenous, the young and even wildlife, shining a light on individuals from Hawaii, Senegal, India and the Amazon.

Not only is the EarthxTV feature film inspired by Pope Francis’ Laudato Si - an important 42,000 word letter that urges everyone to take action against global warming - but it heavily features the religious leader too.

Speaking ahead of the premiere of The Letter: A Message For Our Earth, Dan Russel, who is the CEO of EarthxTV, said: “We are proud to collaborate with Laudato Si Movement, The Vatican, and Off The Fence and to have the opportunity to bring The Letter to our viewers in the UK and Ireland. The Letter aligns with EarthxTV’s broader mission to guide collective change by spotlighting stories and initiatives of innovators and visionaries.”

The Letter: A Message For Our Earth release date and UK air times

The EarthxTV cinematic documentary is set to air on three separate occasions in the UK and Ireland. It will bring the world together to raise awareness for global issues fresh off the back of Christmas 2022 and bringing in the New Year.

