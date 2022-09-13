As Queen Elizabeth II makes her way from Edinburgh to London today, what are some of the rules ahead of Her Majesty lying-in-state in London?

Though there are no official books of condolence in any of the Royal Residencies , a number of boroughs across London have their own books of condolence , while the Royal Family website has a digital version and Nationalworld also has their own digital book of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II.

With such an unprecedented security operation in effect ahead of the State Funeral on September 19, road closure s have already been announced by Transport for London and a number of football games have been postponed due to security and policing logistics.

So as people start to queue outside the Palace of Westminster, awaiting wristbands to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II, we take a look at security measures that have been announced so far by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport .

Where do I queue in order to see The Queen lying-in-state?

Though people have already started queuing outside the Palace of Westminster, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport have not officially released the route in which people can queue in order to see The Queen lying-in-state.

On their official website, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport have stated that they will update this information at 10:00pm on September 14 2022. We will of course update this article when such information is unveiled.

Queues are now estimated to reach 13 hours, according to the latest report from Sky News , so there will be very little opportunity to sit down as the queue will be continuously moving.

It is advised therefore that the following items are brought while queuing:

Suitable clothing for the weather conditions. This might include warm, protective clothing or an umbrella in cold or wet weather, or sunscreen if you might need it.

Food and drinks to consume in the queue. There are limited places to buy refreshments along the route. Any food items and liquids must be consumed or disposed of before you enter the security search point outside the Palace of Westminster. Clear water bottles are permitted, but must be emptied of their contents before you enter the security search point.

Mobile phone charger. You are likely to be in the queue for a long time, so consider bringing a small portable power bank to use if you need to charge your phone.

Essential medication or equipment that you need to keep with you. Please explain this to the security staff or police at the security search point so they can check the items.

Step-free access will be available for those who need it. More information about the route for the lying-in-state queue will be provided at 10pm on Tuesday 13 September.

Guide dogs, hearing dogs and other official assistance dogs are permitted within the Palace of Westminster. No other animals are permitted.

Can I take photos of The Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall?

The public will be able to pay their respects to the late monarch in Westminster Hall from Wednesday until the day of the funeral (Photo: Getty Images)

Unfortunately, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport have confirmed that no photography, videoing or mobile phones unless on silent or turned off will be allowed in Westminster Hall where The Queen’s coffin will lay-in-rest.

What items are prohibited inside the Palace of Westminster?

As expected, there are a large number of items that have been prohibited to be brought into Westminster Hall , where The Queen’s body will be laying-in-state. A search point will be set up ahead of entering Westminster Hall and any items will be confiscated and not returned.

The security search point will have step-free access.

These range from flasks or non-transparent water bottles, food or any liquid of any kind through to floral arrangements and banners/placards that may, to quote the Digital, Culture, Media & Sport, could be used to cause a disturbance.

Any illegal items will be dealt with directly by the police.

The full list of prohibited items that will be removed when reaching the search point: