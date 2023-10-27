The taste of plant-based burgers fools even the most unyielding meat-eaters

Despite millions of meat eaters considering themselves to be flexitarian, 73 per cent wouldn't choose a plant-based from a menu.

The poll of 2,000 meat eaters found 48 per cent have been put off meat-based alternatives because they don’t believe they taste as good as the real thing.

But 31 per cent would be more inclined to choose it if they knew it tasted as nice, while 38 per cent said value for money would sway them towards a plant-based version over meat.

It also emerged that Monday was seen as the best day of the week to succeed in changing such eating habits, with 57 per cent seeing it as ideal for a fresh start.

The research was commissioned by Burger King UK and Vegetarian Butcher, which teamed up with social media and former Gogglebox star Joe Baggs to host a new game show – 'Is this plant-based?' - to test the tastebuds of passers-by to see if they could tell which was meat or not.

It comes after 63 per cent of respondents thought they’d easily be able to tell the difference between a plant-based burger and a meat one.

And the taste would be the big giveaway for 76 per cent.

Plant-based game show challenges the public - to see if they can identify what is a regular burger and what's a meat-free alternative

An unidentifiable taste

However, when passers-by were asked to identify their burger, most declared them delicious - even when Baggs revealed they were all from the plant-based menu.

Joe Baggs said: “The people of London enjoyed the challenge but most struggled to tell the difference, proving that these plant-based burgers do taste just as good as their meaty counterparts.”

A spokesperson for the brand, which has announced its Meat Free Monday deal, serving up selected plant-based burgers for £2.99 every Monday via the app, said: “Our research revealed nearly three-quarters of meat eaters would still choose meat when given the option despite wanting to lead a more flexitarian lifestyle.