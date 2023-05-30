The top 20 sounds in football:

The best sounds in football include the roar when the players take to the pitch, the first whistle and funny chants.

A poll of 2,000 football fans who have travelled to games found 90 per cent believe a good atmosphere makes a football match more memorable.

The tense silence before a penalty kick, the national anthem performed at international games and the ping of the ball hitting the crossbar also featured in the top 20 best sounds.

Along with the familiar theme tune of the UEFA Champions League and drums and music being played around the stadium.

Other sounds football fans love include the ripple of applause from fans after a demonstration of skill, the sound of a turnstile clicking round, and even the shouting of street vendors outside the stadium.

Expedia Live, the destination for accessing expert travel advice on where to explore after the final whistle, commissioned the ‘Soundscape of being there’ study.

It has partnered with football legend and ex-Inter Milan and Manchester City midfielder, Patrick Vieira, to share the sounds that shaped his football career.

He said: “From my own experience travelling over the years across Europe, the sounds I heard on game day made my experiences truly unforgettable, no matter where I played.

“I loved the roar of the plane taking off for European nights as it signalled the start of the journey, and the buzz of the stadium crowd before kick-off really got the adrenalin pumping.

“Football has so many iconic sounds that create a unique atmosphere, which cannot be replicated anywhere else.

“When visiting a rival stadium and hearing our fans chanting with such passion was magical, that feeling stays with me.”

The soundscape of football

The research also found some fans take the sounds of football to the extreme with 22 per cent preferring the noise of a goal celebration over hearing someone tell them that they love them (19 per cent).

And 68 per cent even think the sounds inside a stadium can impact the outcome of a game.

Liverpool FC was voted as having the loudest and most passionate fans (28 per cent), followed by FC Barcelona (15 per cent) and Manchester City FC (14 per cent).

While this year’s finalist, FC Internazionale Milano, didn’t even make the top 10 (four per cent).

The ‘Soundscape of being there’ report also revealed 52 per cent would love to visit Istanbul specifically to watch this year’s final.

And the fact the game is being hosted there has put the city on the travel radar for 77 per cent in the future.

The most iconic sound associated with Istanbul is the call to prayer of the Muezzin (38 per cent) followed by the buzz of the bazaars (34 per cent).

Of those who have been lucky enough to go away to watch a Champion’s League round, 33 per cent are most looking forward to experiencing a new city.

While exactly three in 10 enjoy the overall atmosphere and experience and 27 per cent love to use it as a getaway with friends.

But 62 per cent also believe the sounds of travel add to their overall getaway experience, according to the OnePoll figures.

Just over a third (35 per cent) associate people talking in different languages with travel abroad while 31 per cent always link the roar of a plane taking off.

And 30 said the hustle and bustle of a busy bar or café is what makes them really feel they are travelling.

Michele Rousseau from Expedia said: “We’re proud to be an Official Supplier of the UEFA Champions League and can enable fans from around the world to travel and discover new cities, as nothing beats being there.

“Travelling to watch a game allows fans to experience new cultures and create special memories with friends and family that will last a lifetime.”

For fans looking to meet Patrick Vieira in person, he will be sharing the sounds that shaped his career and travels at the Expedia Live immersive experience at the UEFA Champions League fan zone in Istanbul on Friday 9th June.

The top 20 sounds in football:

Cheering of the crowds The chants Team anthems being sung The roar when the players take to the pitch UEFA Champions League anthem before the game Player songs being sung Fans clapping Ping of the ball hitting the crossbar The noise of the ball hitting the back of the net The tense silence before a penalty kick The sound of the whistle at kick-off / final whistle The national anthems Drums and music being played outside the stadium Referee whistles for fouls Players shouting to each other Sound of the turnstile turning Honking cars before/after the game Noise of street vendors outside the stadium Coaches shouting at players Feet stomping

