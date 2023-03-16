Edit Account-Sign Out
Toddler fighting for his life after 8th-floor fall from block of flats in Surrey

Surrey Police has opened an investigation after a two-year-old boy fell from the eighth floor of a block of flats.

Ethan Evans
By Ethan Evans
Published 16th Mar 2023, 07:28 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 09:35 GMT

A toddler has been left in critical condition after he fell from the window of a block of flats in Surrey. Surrey Police were called to the incident on Tuesday (March 14).

Emergency services rushed to the scene at the Cedar House apartment complex where paramedics gave the two-year-old boy first aid on the scene. He was then airlifted to hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

An investigation has been launched into the incident to determine the circumstances leading to the infant plummeting from the eighth floor.

    Surrey Police said in a statement: “We were called to reports of a child who had fallen from the window of a block of flats on Spelthorne Grove in Sunbury at around 3.50pm yesterday afternoon [14 March].

    The two-year-old boy remains in critical but stable condition, Surrey Police has confirmed - Credit: Google Streetview
    “Officers attended along with colleagues from the South East Coast Ambulance service and a two-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition. The police cordon at the scene has now been removed and the investigation to establish circumstances is ongoing.”

