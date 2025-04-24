Pets can improve owners' health and give a mood boost | Shutterstock

The things dog owners wish they had known before getting a pooch are to always carry emergency poo bags, their dog would develop 'selective hearing' - and it will shed its body weight in fur.

A survey of 2,000 pet owners found 68 per cent of those with a pooch described the first few months of ownership as a crash course in canine chaos.

Many quickly learned that ‘walkies’ means going out in all weather – come rain, wind or snow (21 per cent) – and that their spot on the sofa would be taken the moment they stood up (20 per cent).

Other surprises included 5am wake-up calls for no apparent reason (20 per cent), that their pup would need its teeth brushed (18 per cent) – and discovering their dog could track down and roll in the smelliest things (17 per cent).

For cat owners, 29 per cent were surprised to find that no matter how many scratching posts they bought, furniture was still fair game, according to the research commissioned by Pet Health Club.

And while they may have splashed out on a fancy bed, their cat preferred the cardboard box it came in (27 per cent).

Others noted their pet’s uncanny ability to knock things off shelves – seemingly just to watch them fall (20 per cent).

The pet vet plan provider has also developed a new online tool to help potential pet owners decide if they’re ready for the responsibility, or whether they need to do more research first.

Vet Holly McKinley said: “Every pet comes with their own quirks – and while many of these become the things owners grow to love most, they can take a bit of getting used to at first.

“Whether you’re a seasoned dog or cat owner, or bringing home your very first pet, there’s always something new to learn.

“Some behaviours might be funny or unexpected, while others are linked to their health – from needing regular worming to brushing their teeth.

“It’s easy to underestimate just how much care pets need behind the scenes.

“In reality, every day is a learning curve, and it’s completely normal for owners to feel a bit out of their depth at the start.”

Despite the unexpected quirks, more than half of dog owners (52 per cent) said having a pet has improved their physical health, while it gives a mood boost to 71 per cent.

Among cat owners, 58 per cent said their mental health had improved since bringing their pet home.

Dog owners were also more likely to make lifestyle changes than cat owners

Dog owners were also more likely to make lifestyle changes than cat owners – 69 per cent compared to 45 per cent – including adjusting their daily routines to allow time for walks (46 per cent), rethinking holidays (37 per cent), and visiting new places (36 per cent).

Yet most agreed the effort is worth it – with 55 per cent saying the most rewarding part of having a pet is the unconditional love and companionship.

Others cited watching them grow and develop (29 per cent), and the satisfaction of giving a dog a good home (20 per cent).

The research, carried out by OnePoll, also found 17 per cent got their pet during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Of those, 29 per cent were looking for companionship, while 26 per cent said they finally had the time to care for a pet properly.

However, 18 per cent admitted things got more difficult once restrictions lifted – with 53 per cent experiencing a change in routine and 48 per cent believing their pet struggled with separation anxiety.

Pet Health Club vet Holly added: “Our research shows that owning a pet brings so many positives – from better mental wellbeing to being more active – but it’s also something that can reshape your whole routine.

“Many people find themselves adjusting their day-to-day life to fit in walks, feeding times or vet visits.

“This was especially true after the lockdowns, when life suddenly sped back up again, and many pets had to adapt too.

“That’s where support can make all the difference, as we help owners stay on top of their pet’s healthcare without added stress.

“It’s about giving owners peace of mind, so they can focus on enjoying time with their pets.”

It may take a while to build a routine

Top 10 things dog owners wish they knew before getting one:

I’d have to carry emergency poo bags in every pocket It would be a master of selective hearing – especially when called It would need plenty of training, attention, and mental stimulation It would shed enough fur to knit a whole new dog ‘Walkies’ means going out in any weather – rain, wind, or snow It would steal my spot on the sofa the second I stand up It would wake me up at 5am for absolutely no reason It would need monthly flea and worm treatments, even if it looks fine It would need annual vaccines to stay healthy It would need its teeth brushed and would rebel against the toothbrush

Top 10 things cat owners wish they knew before getting one:

Cats shed more than you'd ever expect, and that fur seems to get everywhere Furniture becomes fair game for scratching, no matter how many posts you buy Your cat will ignore the fancy bed you bought and choose the box it came in They demand attention when you're busy, but ignore you when you want them Monthly flea and worm treatments are a must, even for the indoor cat They’ll suddenly become incredibly active when you're trying to sleep Litter trays need regular attention, or your cat may decide it’s time to protest Regular vet visits and vaccinations are essential, even if they act perfectly fine You’ll probably find ‘gifts’ from your cat in the form of dead mice They have an impressive ability to knock things off shelves, just to watch them fall