Two thirds of Brits consider themselves a risk taker

Research of 2,000 adults revealed the most common daily risks include eating something past its sell by date and leaving the house with low phone battery | Shutterstock

How big a risk taker are you? Are you a 'Go for it Gary' or a 'Play It Safe Polly?'

Take this fun quiz to explore whether you're someone who throws caution to the wind - literally - by going outside on a cloudy day without a coat.

It comes after research of 2,000 adults revealed the most common daily risks, including eating something past its sell by date, leaving the house with low phone battery, and not taking an umbrella out on a grey day.

Turning up at a restaurant without booking first, crossing the road on a red man and driving through an amber light also appeared on a top 30 list of risks Brits take.

Running from the shower to another room to grab a towel, having a cup of coffee before bed and putting the washing out on the line without checking the weather also featured.

A spokesperson for the Lottoland.co.uk casino, which commissioned the research, said: "We're a nation of tiny risk-takers.

“Sometimes the chances we take can pay off – like turning up at a fancy restaurant with no booking, or trying your luck at a card game.

“But others, like going out without your bank cards or driving without petrol in the tank, are probably best avoided. We like to say what’s life without taking a chance every now and again?

“As long as you’re safe and savvy, adding a dash of harmless risk to your day can make the little wins feel like big ones.”

Little life’s risks

The research also found 65 per cent consider themselves to be a risk-taker in their daily life with 27 per cent often failing to think through the consequences – although 96 per cent have seen a risky situation pay off in the end.

And this left 20 per cent feeling exhilarated and 15 per cent like a winner.

It also emerged Saturday is the most common day to take a chance.

And 20 per cent are most likely to take risks regarding their social life – while only six per cent would take a chance when it comes to their job.

Although 42 per cent wished they were more spontaneous or daring – because 52 per cent think taking little risks makes life a bit more fun, according to those polled via OnePoll.

The spokesperson from Lottoland added: “It’s always thrilling taking a chance on something, especially when it pays off, so it’s no wonder so many feel like a winner with these.

“Who knows what we might all be capable of with a little harmless risk in our lives.”

Top 30 little risks:

Eaten something past its sell-by date - 55 per cent Left the house with your phone on less than 50 per cent battery - 50 per cent Left the house without an umbrella/coat on a changeable day - 50 per cent Turned up at a restaurant without booking first - 49 per cent Crossed the road when the red man was showing - 45 per cent Not bothered to use suntan lotion - 42 per cent Not picked up a basket when you go to the supermarket - 43 per cent Gone through an amber traffic light - 42 per cent Laughed along when you couldn’t quite hear what someone has said - 42 per cent Left the house without your phone - 42 per cent Ordered something other than ‘your usual’ when eating in a restaurant - 41 per cent Ran from the shower to another room to get your towel - 38 per cent Left windows open in your house when not there - 38 per cent Not closed the curtains or blinds while getting changed - 35 per cent Drunk coffee or tea last thing before going to bed - 35 per cent Turned off your alarm and shut your eyes for ‘one minute’ - 34 per cent Driven with the petrol warning light on - 33 per cent Put the washing out without having checked the weather forecast beforehand - 33 per cent Trusted the travel time given on Google/Apple maps - 27 per cent Not run from a hovering wasp - 27 per cent Spent and not checked your bank balance - 27 per cent Driven against the direction arrows around a car park - 24 per cent Just taking your phone out rather than your cards/wallet to pay for things - 20 per cent Guessed someone’s name when you aren’t quite sure of it - 18 per cent Sat in a reserved seat on the train - 17 per cent Gone out during your parcel/food delivery timeslot - 16 per cent Gone on social media or news sites before you’d seen a massively hyped TV show - 15 per cent Not turned on your house alarm before leaving - 13 per cent Overfilled your hand luggage or used a bag that was too big and hoped it wouldn’t get spotted - 12 per cent Sat in the first-class section of the train when you only had a normal ticket - 10 per cent