Russian President Vladimir Putin has been seen limping in a new video where he took part in a prayer while a priest blessed a Russian tank heading to battle. The video shows the Russian leader with Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko, as they took part in a prayer "for granting victory to the Russian army”.

The two dictators were at the sacred Spaso-Preobrazhensky Valaam monastery on Lake Ladoga, in Russia’s Karelia republic. During the visit, the Russian President appeared to limp as he walked into the church. The religious ceremony came after a Putin missile attack led to major damage to the historic Transfiguration Cathedral in Ukrainian port Odessa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

US intelligence also recently confirmed that Putin has transferred Russian tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus. During the religious ceremony, an Orthodox priest is heard speaking in front of Putin and Lukashenko: “We pray for the granting of victory to our Christ-loving leaders and our army over the enemy.

Most Popular

"We pray, all-gifted Lord, hear us soon and have mercy on us. Lord have mercy, Lord have mercy, Lord have mercy.”

Since the beginning of the Ukraine war, rumours have circulated online about the health of Putin, with many speculating the Russian President could be gravely ill. Below is everything we know about the health of Vladimir Putin.

Vladimir Putin health: Everything we know

The health of the Russian president, 70, has been the subject of much speculation, including claims he has cancer and Parkinson’s disease. The Kremlin has been forced to make repeated denials that Putin is ill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speculation continued last year when the Russian President was photographed with a blanket over his legs at Moscow’s Victory Day parade. Other photos from the event appeared to show track marks on his hands, which some commentators have speculated could come from intravenous drips.

Former chief of the British Army, Lord Richard Dannatt, also said last year that the state of Putin’s hands suggest he may be unwell. He told Sky News: "Keen observers now are noticing that his hands are looking pretty black on top, which is a sign of injections going in when other parts of the body can’t take injections."

Leaked Pentagon documents also seem to suggest that US officials believe Putin is suffering from cancer. According to the leaked documents found on Discord, Putin was allegedly "scheduled to start a round of chemotherapy" earlier this year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday. The bishop, Dr Bedford-Strohm, expressed concern that for the most part only possible military solutions to Putin's war in Ukraine were being discussed, but asked if an autocrat wages an unscrupulous war of aggression the likelihood of being able to stop him by non-violent resistance alone is 'close to zero'. (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

This would suggest that the Russian leader has been suffering from cancer, a rumour which also spread on social media site Telegram citing close Kremlin sources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad