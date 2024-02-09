Watch highlights from the Michelin Guide Ceremony 2024 - plus full list of every Michelin star restaurant award
The Michelin Guide ceremony took place in Manchester on 5 February with new starts awarded to restaurants in the UK and Ireland.
Gwendal Poullennec, the international director of the Michelin Guides, said: “Among all of the newly awarded stars, both the quality and variety of the dining experiences are wonderful to see. There are enormously talented chefs turning their hands to anything from wood-fired sharing plates to finely tuned sushi. To have so much positive news to share with the industry, at a time when restaurants are facing so many challenges, gives me great pride and is proof of the continued vitality within British and Irish dining.”
Here is every Michelin star restaurant included in the new guide.
Three Michelin Star restaurants
Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester, London
CORE by Clare Smyth, London
Fat Duck, Bray
Hélène Darroze at The Connaught, London
L’Enclume, Cartmel
Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, London
Sketch (The Lecture Room & Library), London
The Ledbury, London – New
Waterside Inn, Bray
Two Michelin Star restaurants in UK and Ireland
A.Wong, London
Alex Dilling at Hotel Café Royal, London
Brooklands, London – New
Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen, Dublin
Claude Bosi at Bibendum, London
Da Terra, London
dede, Baltimore
Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, London
Gymkhana, London – New
Hand and Flowers, Marlow
Ikoyi, London
Kitchen Table, London
La Dame de Pic London, London
Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons, Great Milton
Liath, Blackrock
Midsummer House, Cambridge
Moor Hall, Aughton
Opheem, Birmingham – New
Patrick Guilbaud, Dublin
Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, Auchterarder
Restaurant Sat Bains, Nottingham
Story, London
Terre, Castlemartyr – New
The Clove Club, London
The Glenturret Lalique, Crieff – New
Trivet, London – New
Ynyshir, Machynlleth
One Michelin Star restaurants
1890 by Gordon Ramsay, London – New
Àclèaf, Plymouth
Adam’s, Birmingham
Akoko, London – New
alchemilla, Nottingham
Allium at Askham Hall, Askham
Amaya, London
Angler, London
Aniar, Galway
Artichoke, Amersham
Aulis, London – New
Bastible, Dublin
Bastion, Kinsale
Beach House, Oxwich
Behind, London
Ben Wilkinson at The Pass, Horsham
Benares, London
Black Swan, Oldstead
Bohemia, Saint Helier
Brat, London
Bridge Arms, Bridge
Bulrush, Bristol
Bybrook, Castle Combe
Cail Bruich, Glasgow
Campagne, Kilkenny
Casa Fofō, London
Cedar Tree by Hrishikesh Desai – New
Chestnut, Ballydehob
Chez Bruce, London
Chishuru, London – New
City Social, London
Club Gascon, London
Condita, Edinburgh
Cornerstone, London
Cottage in the Wood, Braithwaite
Crocadon, St Mellion – New
Cycene, London
Dining Room at The Goring, London
Dog and Gun Inn, Skelton
D’Olier Street, Dublin – New
Dorian, London – New
Dysart Petersham, London
Elephant, Torquay
Elystan Street, London
Endo at The Rotunda, London
Evelyn’s Table, London
Five Fields, London
Fordwich Arms, Fordwich
Forest Side, Grasmere
Frog by Adam Handling, London
Galvin La Chapelle, London
Gidleigh Park, Chagford
Glovers Alley, Dublin
Grace & Savour, Hampton in Arden
Gravetye Manor, East Grinstead
Hambleton Hall, Hambleton
Harwood Arms, London
heft, Newton in Cartmel
Heron, Leith
HIDE, London
hide and fox, Saltwood
Hinds Head, Bray
Hjem, Wall
Home, Penarth
Homestead Cottage, Doolin – New
House, Ardmore
House of Tides, Newcastle upon Tyne
Humble Chicken, London – New
Humo, London – New
Interlude, Lower Beeding
Jamavar, London
John’s House, Mountsorrel
Kai, London
Kitchen W8, London
KOL, London
La Trompette, London
Lady Helen, Thomastown
Lake Road Kitchen, Ambleside – New
Latymer, Bagshot
Le Champignon Sauvage, Cheltenham
Locanda Locatelli, London
Loch Bay, Isle of Skye
Luca, London
Lumière, Cheltenham
Lyle’s, London
Lympstone Manor, Lympstone
mana, Manchester
Martin Wishart, Leith
Masons Arms, Knowstone
Meadowsweet, Holt
Morston Hall, Morston
Mountain, London – New
Murano, London
Muse, London
mýse, Hovingham – New
Northcote, Langho
Nut Tree Inn, Murcott
Old Stamp House, Ambleside
Olive Tree, Bath
Ormer Mayfair, London – New
Osip, Bruton
Outlaw’s Fish Kitchen, Port Isaac
Outlaw’s New Road, Port Isaac
OX, Belfast
Paul Ainsworth at No.6, Padstow
Pavyllon London, London – New
Pea Porridge, Bury St Edmunds
Pentonbridge Inn, Penton
Pétrus by Gordon Ramsay, London
Pied à Terre, London
Pine, East Wallhouses
Pipe and Glass, South Dalton
Pollen Street Social, London
Portland, London
Purnell’s, Birmingham
Quilon, London
Restaurant Hywel Jones by Lucknam Park, Colerne
Restaurant Twenty-Two, Cambridge
Ritz Restaurant, London
River Café, London
Rogan & Co, Cartmel
Roots, York
Sabor, London
Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, Ripon
Simpsons, Birmingham
SO|LA, London
Sollip, London
Sō–Lō, Aughton
SOLSTICE BY KENNY ATKINSON, Newcastle upon Tyne
Sorrel, Dorking
Sosban & The Old Butchers, Menai Bridge
SOURCE at Gilpin Hotel, Bowness-on-Windermere
St. Barts, London
St. JOHN, London
Star Inn at Harome, Harome
Stark, Broadstairs
Store, Stoke Holy Cross
Sushi Kanesaka, London – New
Taku, London
The Angel, Hetton
The Barn, Aughton
The Bishop’s Buttery, Cashel – New
The Coach, Marlow
The Cross, Kenilworth
The Dining Room, Malmesbury
The Kitchin, Leith
The Muddlers Club, Belfast
The Neptune, Hunstanton
The Ninth, London
The Oak Room, Adare
The Peat Inn, Peat Inn
The Royal Oak, Whatcote
The Samling, Ambleside
The Sportsman, Seasalter
The Tudor Pass, Egham
The Whitebrook, Whitebrook
Timberyard, Edinburgh
Trinity, London
Trishna, London
Umu, London
Unalome by Graeme Cheevers, Glasgow
Upstairs by Tom Shepherd, Lichfield
Variety Jones, Dublin
Veeraswamy, London
Walnut Tree, Llanddewi Skirrid
White Swan, Fence
Wild Honey Inn, Lisdoonvarna
Wild Honey St James, London
Winteringham Fields, Winteringham
Woven by Adam Smith, Ascot