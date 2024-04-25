Watch: XL Bully owners gather to campaign over stigma of muzzles that make them look more scary

One said people cross the road to avoid them when they wouldn't before - watch video below.
By David Walsh
Published 25th Apr 2024, 11:00 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2024, 11:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

People are more afraid of XL Bullies after compulsory muzzles came in, the organiser of a walk near Sheffield said.

Sixteen of the legally-restricted dogs were taken around Rother Valley Country Park near Sheffield to show just how good natured they are - even with a cage clamped over their face. It was organised by Olivia Walker who decried the “horrible ban that has happened to our babies.”

Related topics:PeopleDogsSheffieldbabiesXL Bully Video

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.