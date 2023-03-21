Popular pub chain Wetherspoons has announced a huge menu change leaving customers furious

Wetherspoons has announced a huge change to its breakfast menu amid the current vegetable shortage that is raging on in the UK. The popular pub chain announced it will no longer be serving tomatoes with its breakfast fry-ups.

As of 2022, Wetherspoons boasted 852 pubs across the UK but has recently shut some down across the country. Wetherspoons has also been in the news for raising the prices of pints too.

And now, regular goers are faced with more woes as it has been forced to cut out the popular full English breakfast staple. Unfortunately, tomato supplies are not set to get back to normal until early May. It is being blamed on bad weather in Europe which has affected crop yields.

Before the announcement of the tomato being axed, the £6.88 breakfast meal included two sausages, two bacon rashers, two fried eggs, a large slice of mushroom, a tomato, three hash browns, baked beans and four half slices of toast.

Whilst usually served with the traditional and small breakfasts, people are unable to add it to other meals - with the item coming up as ‘out of stock’ on the app. Tomatoes are also not being served with burgers and steaks.

