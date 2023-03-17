Heardle is a music game akin to Wordle, where guessing a song as quick as you can gets you more points. Here’s the answer for March 17

Today’s Heardle answer has been revealed and the answer of today’s (March 17) mystery song is courtesy of a 26-year-old American, who released this song when she was just 17 years old.

Her partner is an American footballer, who had a four year spell at Premier League side West Ham United, but now turns out for La Galaxy in Major League soccer (MLS) - that’s all for the clues!

Heardle is a music game game you can play via a website app where you listen to the introduction of a song, with the goal of the game to guess the artist and title in as few turns as possible.

You can get multiple skips to reveal more of the song, up to a maximum of 16 seconds. Skip after that and the song is revealed giving you a grand total of 0 points.

Of course, the quicker you guess the song and the fewer skips you use, the more points you will receive. All songs provided on the app are tunes released in the last 10 years, so you need to brush up on current music to be successful.

However, older generations still stand a chance, as remastered tracks also make it on the app, such as today’s song.

If you have had too many attempts to guess today’s tune and don’t want to lose your winning streak, scroll down for the answer…

What is today’s Heardle song? (March 17)

Heardle - Spotify’s audible answer to the runaway success of Worldle

Today’s Heardle is: Shower - Becky G (2014)