Wilko has confirmed a full list of 52 high street stores which will close next week, costing 1,016 jobs. 24 stores will close for good on Tuesday, September 12, with a further 28 to close two days later.

Other redundancies elsewhere in the company have also been confirmed by administrators PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). There will be another 299 jobs lost at two Wilko warehouses, plus a further 17 redundancies at its support centre.

This comes on top of 269 job losses already announced at the Wilko support centre, plus 14 other redundancies at a subsidiary firm, which were confirmed by PwC last week. Wilko collapsed into administration last month, putting more than 400 stores and 12,500 jobs at risk.

The future of the chain has been up in the air since then, with rumours a majority of stores could be bought by the owner of HMV in a move that would save 8,000 jobs. However, the rescue deal is said to have hit a stumbling block.

It has been confirmed that 52 Wilko stores will close. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

It was announced this week that B&M is to buy up to 51 stores in a deal worth £13million. However, B&M has not confirmed which Wilko shops it has bought, or if it will save any jobs. The stores are expected to be rebranded as B&M.

Wilko: Full list of 52 stores to close

Wilko stores to close on September 12

Acton

Aldershot

Barking

Bishop Auckland

Bletchley

Brownhills

Camberley

Cardiff Bay Retail Park

Falmouth

Harpurhey

Irvine

Liverpool Edge Lane

Llandudno

Lowestoft

Morley

Nelson

Port Talbot

Putney

Stafford

Tunbridge Wells

Wakefield

Weston-super-Mare

Westwood Cross

Winsford

Wilko stores to close on September 14