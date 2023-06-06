A woman who is in her 20s, is fighting for her life after being stabbed during a fight in Leicestershire

A woman in her 20s is fighting for her life after being stabbed in a fight. A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after violence began at around 6:30pm on Monday, June 5 in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire.

Police received a call where they were told of an altercation between a teenager and the women outside a property in Discovery Drive. Officers arrived alongside the ambulance services and on arrival found that the woman had suffered serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was then taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition. The arrested 15-year-old boy remains in custody.

Most Popular

Detective Inspector Jim Heggs said: “The investigation is very much in its early stages and officers are continuing to speak to residents in the area where the incident occurred.