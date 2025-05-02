These are before and after images of Jamie, another 47 Skin user | 47 Skin

After years of frustration, one man stumbled upon a skincare formula that changed everything — and now his brand is loved and trusted by thousands across the UK.

Nic Taylor genuinely thought he had run out of options to help his skin – he’d tried over-the-counter gels, the high-end serums, and even subjected himself to a round of laser treatments. But none of it worked.

“I was constantly hiding my face in the office,” he said. “I felt like the odd one out, and it really started to wear me down.”

But one day a parcel arrived in the post. Inside it was a small, unlabelled pot of cream from his grandma, which she had picked up at a local market stall.

He explained: “I thanked her, but assumed it’d be like everything else. I didn’t even touch it for weeks.”

It wasn’t until he returned from a business trip abroad that Nic gave it a try. Within four days his skin felt calmer, more hydrated, and – for the first time in years – he noticed a real difference. “A friend actually commented on how good my skin looked. That had never happened before,” he said.

That pot of cream turned out to contain a compound called Silver Chitoderm® – an antibacterial ingredient originally developed during a water purification project. It was never intended for skincare use, but Nic had discovered that it worked. And it worked fast.

Nic Taylor, founder of 47 Skin, | 47 Skin

After months of research and tracking down the original scientists, Nic launched 47 Skin, a brand now used by thousands across the UK and recently named one of The Sunday Times’ fastest-growing private companies.

At the heart of every 47 Skin product is Silver Chitoderm® – a patented ingredient that kills 99.9% of breakout-causing bacteria while hydrating and soothing skin at the same time. It’s been clinically tested and is dermatologist-approved. The brand’s most talked-about product, the Anti-Blemish & Scar Repair™ Serum, has become a customer favourite for its ability to simplify routines while delivering visible results.

One reviewer said: “I cannot speak more highly about this brand, their products and their customer service! I’ve been using the facial cleanser, the anti-blemish serum and the silver mask for the last few years and could not be happier with the results.

“Brands like 47 Skin that have quality products that work, and customer service like theirs is what drives customer loyalty. And I am ONE LOYAL CUSTOMER!”

Another wrote: “I’ve been using the everyday cleanser and serum now for a few months and found the combination of the two to be excellent. My face no longer feels dry and irritated after washing, and it’s much smoother. In fact, my neighbour gave me an unsolicited compliment recently on how good my skin looked… that’s a first for me!”

Parents have also reported results. “I bought it for my daughter and it cleared her skin up in a week,” said one customer. “She has used everything – this is the only thing she has found that really works.”

47 Skin's Serum | 47 Skin

The formula is now available in a growing line of products, including the Everyday Cleanser and the Silver Mask, which has gained viral popularity thanks to its ability to calm and hydrate quickly without irritation. 47 Skin deliberately keeps the product range simple – no multi-step rituals, no unnecessary fluff – just a small group of hard-working formulas with science at the centre.

“We didn’t launch with big marketing budgets or influencer campaigns,” Nic says. “We grew because people used the products, saw results, and told their friends.”

Although the company began in the North of England and still formulates and manufactures in the UK, 47 Skin has now gained a loyal following far beyond its regional roots. Its rise from an accidental discovery to a trusted beauty name is a reminder that great skincare doesn’t have to come from a luxury lab in London or LA – sometimes, it starts with a hunch, a handmade formula, and a bit of encouragement from your nan.