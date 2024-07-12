Kevin the Carrot characters, pictured, aren’t the only sought-after toys at Aldi | Aldi

Aldi Specialbuys includes new toy offer in baby and children’s bargains during July that is a throwback to the Eighties

Move over Kevin the Carrot, Aldi has a new iconic toy on sale to challenge his throne. Yet this plush soft retro cuddly in the Specialbuys aisle next week is a throwback to the 1980s.

Back then, it was Transformers, Scalextric and Sylvanian Families that were the competition for a certain range of smiling teddy bears. It seems that along with that other retro gem Barbie, Care Bears are back in popularity and part of a new Aldi bargain campaign.

The highly-anticipated baby and toddler Specialbuys event is back from Thursday, July 18, with shoppers able to browse ahead of that date at what’s on offer here at Aldi’s website.

Similar to when Kevin the Carrot, wife Katie and friends like Marcus Raddishford and Russell Sprout went on sale, there is often a rush as there’s a limited number of products on a first come, first sold basis.

Aldi will be selling Care Bear Baby toys for £7.99 from Thursday along with a Care Bear Assortment for £4.99 in-store as part of the baby and toddler offers.

The assortment has plush toys for the nursery featuring some of the popular Care Bear faces peeping out. In pastel shades of pinks, blues and yellows, they have the well-loved cute personalities of a number of the famous toys.

The Care Bear Baby toys are a variety of the toys suitable for newborns and are 13cm by 22cm by 50cm. An Aldi spokesperson said: “Made from super soft fabric it is the perfect cuddle companion for any little one with bright colours and cute designs.”

In the past, Aldi has had popular limited time sales of Care Baby Babies that included Cheer Bear, Bedtime Bear, Funshine Bear, Wish Bear and Share Bear at a budget price.

Care Bears launched in 1982 with 10 originals. Children and collectors sought to find them all as each had a different colour and ‘belly badge’ on their stomach linked to their identity. Among them was Champ Bear with a trophy motto to Bedtime Bear with the moon and Cheer Bear with a rainbow.

Since then, there have been several reboots of the friendly bears seeing children of the 1980’s pass on their love of the brand to their own children and now grandchildren.