Anker Solix portable power stations are up to half price thanks to a Valentine's sale
If you've been flirting with the idea of investing in a portable power station, now might be the best time to do it.
Because Anker, the brand that has crafted the Solix range of off-grid power solutions, has launched a Valentine's Day sale, and it's running right now.
The savings can be huge, depending on how much you're prepared to spend, but even in the case of some of the more affordable power stations, there are some incredible deals.
Solix C1000 - was: £999, now: £599
Solix F2000 - was: £1,699, now: £1,299
C1000 and water-resistant case bundle - was: £1,068, now: £619
C1000 and 100w solar panel bundle - was: £1,328, now: £678
F2000 and 2x200w solar panels bundle - was: £2,248, now: £1,799
Solix C300 DC - was: £199, now: £149.99
Solix C300 AC - was: £269.99, now: £189.99
For example, the Anker Solix C1000, a relatively new addition to the Solix range, has had £400 knocked off its price.
This is a £1,000 power station with a 1056Wh LFP battery and a 1,800w inverter that's capable of surging up to 2,400w. It'll even charge at 600w.
It's enough of a system to power pretty much anything you could take camping with you, then, and it would also be happy running power tools in a workshop, or an outdoor area. Or you could use it for home backup in case of a power cut.
In the Anker sale, it's now down to £599, which is such a good price for a power station like this.
For truly heavy-duty use, there's also the Solix F2000 portable power station. This is an absolute monster, that could power pretty much anything in your home, or even recharge your electric car.
It has a 2,048Wh battery, and a continuous 2,300w output, and it's so beefy it has built-in wheels to help you move it around.
Normally these cost £1,699 in the sale, but they're down to £1,299 at the moment.
And then there's the bundles. Oh, so many bundles.
If you've got your eye on the C1000, for example, you can add in a water-resistant case for just £20, or pair it up with a 100w solar panel for just £79.
And if the F2000 was more your cup of tea, adding a pair of 200w solar panels would cost an extra £500 - that's an overall saving of £449.
There are smaller power stations too. If you just want some light outdoor duty from your power pack, you'll love the C300 range. The DC version is £50 cheaper, at £149.99 and the AC version with a 300w inverter is £80 cheaper, now £189.99.
These deals are all on the Anker website, and they're due to expire on Sunday, February 16. So you've got a bit of time to browse the range.