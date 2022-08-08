Back to school shopping: everything you need for your kid’s new term
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
As the summer holidays move towards their conclusion, parents’ stress levels are at their peak, exasperated by enduring weeks of child entertainment.
And before you’re able to pack them off to school there’s one more stressful task that needs doing: make sure they have everything they need for the new school term.
School uniforms UK 2022: how to save on cost and tips for shopping at Aldi, M&S, Morrisons and Matalan
What are the back to school essentials?
A quick measure of how tall they’ve grown will set you up for any new items of uniform that need purchasing, but what about the other essentials that every kid needs?
To help ease the stress we’ve come up with a checklist of ten school essentials, with a product recommendation in each category. Depending on their age, you may need only a few of them. But even kids who have already been in school for a few years are likely to need items replaced due to loss, breakage or, more likely, a change in what is currently cool among their peers.
Before investing, consult with your kids so that each purchase meets with their approval, then get them in early, and at least some of the holiday stress will begin to lift before term time begins.
The back to school checklist, at a glance:
- Best for a water bottle: Smash Small Water Sipper Bottle
- Best digital accessory for older students and teachers: Rocketbook Reusable Academic Planner
- Best for coolest bag accessory: Lego Star Wars R2D2 Bag Tag
- Best for writing for younger kids: Stabilo EASY Original Right Handed Rollerball Pen
- Best for basic notebooks: Ryman Kraft Notebook Wirebound Ruled A5
- Best for a lunch bag: Thermos X Rachel Ellen Lunch Kit Bag
- Best backpack: Pachee Backpack
- Best for maths class: Helix Oxford Maths Set
- Best for budding artists: Winsor & Newton Sketching Pencil Set
- Best pencil case: Fringoo Silicone Patch Pugicorn Pencil Case
Read More
If you’re looking to cool your kids down in the summer heat, check out our list of the best paddling pools for 2022, or head to the beach with one of these fantastic body boards. If they’re a bit more confident in the surf, try them on one of these surfboards, or our best rated SUPs.