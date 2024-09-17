Which is the best slow cooker? We review energy efficient, easy to use models from Ninja, Russell Hobbs, Sage
The irony of an appliance with a name like “slow cooker” actually speeding up meal prep isn’t lost on us. But, because of the one-pot-wonder nature and the very minimal effort a recipe often requires once it’s bubbling away, it really is a time-saver where cooking is concerned.
Ideal for families, batch-preppers, busy folk, and anyone who favours faff-free cooking, slow cookers tend to take the stress out of meal prep. You pop your ingredients in, switch it on, and a few hours later – having simmered away on a low temperature – Bob’s your uncle – dinner is served. But, how do you choose the best slow cooker for you?
- Best all-rounder: Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker 6L OP350UK
- Best for family sized portions: Morphy Richards Easy Time 6.5L Slow Cooker
- Best advanced slow cooker: Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker
- Best for two-person meals: Lakeland 3.5L Slow Cooker
- Best value for money: Tower Cavaletto 6.5L Slow Cooker
- Best budget option: Crock-Pot slow cooker
How to shop for the best slow cooker
Generally speaking, slow cookers are pretty straightforward to use. Some have more settings than others, so it’s worthwhile considering if you’re in the market for easy and breezy or something a little more sophisticated.
Capacity and size are also important to bear in mind – a larger capacity feeds more mouths or makes leftovers for meals later in the week, but takes up more counter – or cupboard - space.
Finally, think about ease of care (is the pot non-stick, and is it dishwasher friendly?) and, importantly, your budget.
Are slow cookers energy efficient?
You may logically assume that because slow cookers are on for such a long time, they use a great deal of power. To the contrary, they’re a very energy efficient means of cooking food - because the element uses a very low current, instead relying on trapped heat to cook food.
For example, a slow cooker running for around 9 hours will use about 1300 watts, where by comparison an oven uses between 2000-5000 watts (depending on its energy rating) for 60 minutes use at 180 degrees Celsius.
You can also utilise cheaper cuts of meat - indeed, fatty cheap cuts are ideal for slow-cooking, as they render and tenderise beautifully over time - and vegetables that are near the end of their shelf life, so they’re great for creating less expensive, but still wholesome family meals.
Here is our list of the best slow cookers available right now.
Capacity: 6L
Pros: Nine cooking functions, can cook from frozen, non-stick dishwasher-safe parts
Cons: Large
A word of caution: Ninja’s 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker may cause you to neglect any and all other appliances – and for good reason.
It has, hence the name, nine functions – it slow cooks, yes, but it can also pressure cook, air fry, grill, roast, sauce, steam and dehydrate. You can even use it to make yoghurt!
And, if it weren’t nifty enough already, you can also use the reversible rack to stack produce and cook multiple items at once.
The keep-warm mode maintains temperature for up to 12 hours after cooking, ideal if you like to prep ahead of mealtime, whilst dishwater-safe parts make it mega-easy to clean.
It’s pretty large in size, and we can’t ignore that it comes at a fairly significant financial investment. But, for all its uses, it’s well worth it.
Capacity: 6.5L
Pros: Keep warm function, easy to use, hob-proof removable bowl
Cons: No additional features, bowl not suitable for induction hobs
If quick and easy cooking is what you’re after, Morphy Richards has you more than covered with the Easy Time slow cooker. It’s a no-frills appliance that does exactly as it says on the tin – and well, too.
There’s a 12-hour timer which, upon setting the time you’d like the food to be finished cooking by, automatically selects the appropriate temperature for you. However, you can override the auto temperature and choose from low, medium, or high, if you wish.
It has a keep-warm function that maintains meal temperature for up to two hours, and a non-stick, hob-safe (though, not induction-safe, unfortunately) removable pot which you can use to brown or sauté ingredients before beginning the slow cook.
It’s quite large, however, it’s also available with a 3.5:L capacity, too, which feeds fewer mouths in one go, but is better suited to compact kitchens.
Capacity: 6L
Pros: Eight settings including steaming, large capacity, stylish design
Cons: A bit pricey, sea salt grey won’t suit everyone
Budding chefs and enthusiastic amateurs will have cooking creations elevated by the Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker.
A bit of a culinary jack-of-all-trades, it not only works as a very powerful slow cooker, but it’ll steam, braise, sear, saute and simmer - all in one neat device.
There’s a really handy removable non-stick pot, which is oven safe up to 260C and dishwasher proof, and this can be lifted out and used as a serving dish. It even comes with a serving spoon.
The digital display and clearly-labelled buttons make it extremely easy to use, despite it sounding like a fairly complex appliance. And, to top it off, it’s easily one of the more visually pleasing slow cookers available.
Capacity: 3.5L
Pros: Simple and easy to use, small capacity so easy to store, dishwasher safe pot
Cons: Limited settings
For an affordable and easy-to-operate slow cooker you can’t go far wrong with Lakeland’s own design. There aren’t any fancy functions, just three heat settings (low, medium, and high), but what it lacks in additional settings it gains in both efficiency and value for money.
It couldn’t be easier to use, for starters, with just one dial to operate, and both the pot and lid are dishwasher-safe for speedy cleaning. Plus, the glass lid allows you to keep an eye on your recipe whilst it’s cooking to check its progress.
It has a 3.5L capacity, so it’s ideal size-wise for feeding a couple, or a family of two-three. It’s also available to buy with a 6L and 1.5L capacity, too, if either of those better suit your needs.
It automatically keeps food warm for a while once the cook has finished, and it has cool-touch handles, too, to make serving that little bit easier. For less than £30, we’d call that a bargain.
Capacity: 6.5L
Pros: Easy to use, attractive, keep warm function
Cons: Limited settings
Tower’s Cavaletto may be an entry-level slow cooker, thanks to its simplicity and modest price tag, but it does the basics so well it’s worthy of a spot on this list – particularly if this is your first foray with a slow cooker.
There are just three heat settings, plus a keep warm function, all operated by one easy-to-use dial. The glass lid allows quick monitoring of your cook, whilst the removable pot makes serving a breeze and washing up a similarly streamlined endeavour (since it’s dishwasher-safe).
It has a generous 6.5L capacity, perfect for whole-family meals, and cool-touch handles for serve-yourself-style dinners. At less than £30, it’s extremely reasonably priced – and it comes with a three-year warranty, too.
Capacity: 3.5L
Pros: Easy to use, attractive, small – easy to store
Cons: Limited settings
Far from being the most advanced slow cooker on this list, the Crock Pot Slow Cooker made it into the shortlist because it’s a terrific price for a simple slow cooker that does the basics well.
There are three simple heat settings to choose from, but no keep-warm option or any other gadgetry.
This means that it’s not suited to cooking complex recipes, where adhering to specific temperature requirements is imperative for the dish’s success, so it might not suit everyone, but if you’re on a budget and you want to get started on your slow cooking journey, it’s going to be ideal.
It has a removable ceramic pot and a glass lid, for eyeing your creations whilst they bubble away, and a capacity of 1.8L, which means it can sit on your worktop without looking too bulky, or can be tucked in a cupboard without eating up too much precious storage space.